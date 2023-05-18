Ric Flair confirms death of WWE legend | Entertainment
Ric Flair has confirmed the death of WWE legend Billy Graham.
The Hall of Famer – whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman – died this week at the age of 79 after being hospitalized for weeks with various health issues.
Ric – who was one of Billy’s proteges – wrote on Twitter: “Superstar Billy Graham has just left us. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE on my career! (sic)”
Billy’s family told TMZ that he died on Wednesday (5/17/23) after being taken off life support, and that his wife Valerie and daughter were by his side when he died.
Valerie revealed earlier in the week that Billy was on life support, but admitted she refused a request from doctors to take him off life support.
She told the publication at the time: “Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. Doctors wanted to take him off life support tonight. I declined.
“He’s a fighter and his will is strong even though his body isn’t. God is our hope.”
In January, a “recovery fund” was set up for Billy on the GoFundMe website, and $21,864 has been raised at the time of writing.
A message on the page reads: “My friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough ride lately. He’s been coding, but God has decided it’s not his time to go and has him. brought back to us!
“He is spending over three weeks in the ICU at Mayo Hospital, entered a rehabilitation center and is now back in Mayo. He is battling a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection of the ears and skull which can take six months of intravenous drip, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of infection, and the list goes on.
“He faces a long period of rehabilitation, and his insurance will only pay for part of that. He faces at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the hospital. Mayo Hospital Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the past three weeks.
“Wayne’s wife, Valerie, is doing her best to work full time, while doing everything she can for her husband. They are facing increased long term medical bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. (sic)”
The star was named Wayne by his family, but known to most by his ring name “Superstar” Billy Graham.
He became the WWWF Heavyweight Champion in the 1977-78 campaign and was known for mentoring wrestlers such as Ric, Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner and Jess Ventura.
In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Prior to his wrestling career, Billy was an award-winning bodybuilder, training partner and friend of now Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos