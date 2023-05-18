Entertainment
Imli actor Seerat Kapoor sheds light on the grim reality of the casting couch in the TV industry
Seerat Kapoor had her father, actor Sandeep Kapoors, supported in her journey in showbiz. In fact, he’s the one who handles her job, and she admits it keeps her away from undesirables in showbiz, admitting the casting couch is a fact of the industry.
It is true that working on television series is relatively a little safer in these areas (casting couch situations). However, there are people who want to use you or want to make money from you. But TV is a safer industry because they can’t tell you you have to do a bold scene. That’s what television is, Kapoor says, adding: They might call you for meetings or audition inappropriately. I have not been confronted with such a situation. But the casting couch exists in the industry. Harassment in the workplace is present in all walks of life, and this goes for showbiz as well.
The actor, who began his acting career with Run Raja Runbelieves that the power to escape such situations is in the hands of the people.
These people recognize your fear, your vulnerability and your despair. That’s when they come after you. You have to maintain that self-confidence. It’s not easy at all. I had all the support from my family but most people don’t, says actor, currently seen on the show imli.
Moreover, it was his conscious decision to have his father watch his business in showbiz.
He was the one who got me into the industry. Hes an actor himself, and has much more knowledge about everything. When he talks to people, he knows how to weed out the undesirables, who aren’t really interested in my work. I feel safer knowing he’s handling my work, she says, adding: Now I’ve started to recognize because I’ve been with him through all the calls and meetings.
