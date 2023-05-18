



Johnny Depp says he doesn’t feel boycotted by Hollywood.

“I don’t think of Hollywood,” he told the Cannes Film Festival. “I don’t need Hollywood.”

Her film, "Jeanne du Barry", received a seven-minute standing ovation after it aired on the festival's opening night.



Johnny Depp was in a defiant mood on Wednesday as he addressed the media at the press conference for his film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, which was the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival. To show up 27 minutes late to speak to the press, while stuck in traffic, Depp introduced himself saying he was there to talk about the film, not his personal life. But he soon found himself doing just that. “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to have no pulse to say, ‘No, none of this is happening,'” he said when answering a question . requested by Deadlineadding, “Of course, when you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.” Depp was referring to his November 2020 release of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, days after he lost his libel case against British newspaper The Sun, which called him a ‘wife-beater’. “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood,” Depp added of how he feels now. “I don’t think of Hollywood. I myself don’t need Hollywood anymore.” Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2023 Earlier during the press conference, Depp also expressed his contempt for the press, which diligently covered his libel lawsuit against The Sun and his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in which both sides were found guilty of defamation. “As far as my life and I are concerned, the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically horribly written fiction,” he said. “It’s like asking the question, ‘How are you?’ But the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.'” Since Depp’s high-profile trial last June, the actor has been on a comeback. (Although he would also dismiss this narrative: “I had my 17th comeback, apparently,” he told Cannes per Variety. “I wonder about the word ‘comeback’. I haven’t gone anywhere.”) “Jeanne du Barry” marks the actor’s first starring role in years. Before Cannes kicked off, it was reported that the three-time Oscar nominee landed a $20 million deal with Diorwhich is the largest contract ever for a men’s fragrance. Johnny Depp in “Jeanne du Barry”.

The pact



“Jeanne du Barry”, in which Depp plays the King of France Louis XV, was greeted with a seven-minute standing ovation after its Cannes screening on Tuesday. (It currently has no US distribution.) “The applause and the reaction from the audience, the energy of the reaction seemed to go on and on,” Depp said of the film’s reception, according to Variety. “I was very proud.”

