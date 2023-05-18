Boyden Library presents a fitness class to the beats of Bollywood music at the Common | Around the city

The Boyden Library is offering an in-person fitness class to the beats of Bollywood music with Purnima Thakre on May 22 at 6 p.m. This course will take place at the Town Common.
No previous dance experience necessary. Registration is mandatory. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
This program is funded by a CHNA 7 Metrowest grant to the Foxboro Health Department.
READING CLUB
For our next book club, which will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, we will be discussing Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray.
In this debut novel, three adult sisters confront their family’s dark and fractured past while searching for a way forward amid a myriad of challenges, including prison, eating disorders, and long-buried secrets. Kirkus review
Copies can be picked up at the adult loan counter.
ZENTNAGLE
Have you heard of the Zentangle drawing method? Do you want to know more? Or just take a refresher course?
Come join CZT Linda Evans for an hour of learning and practicing this relaxed drawing method at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26. We could all use a little time to slow down and relax.
No artistic training is necessary. Tools will be provided or you can bring your own.
Registration is mandatory. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar register.
This program is sponsored by Friends of the Boyden Library.
Lyndon Johnson Virtual Conference A virtual program via Zoom on Lyndon Johnson will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 with the LBJ Presidential Library.
Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom webinar via email.
President Lyndon Johnson is known as the civil rights speaker, but he was so much more than that. His years as a teacher, Texas representative, congressman and president shaped his political career and reputation. Truly at the heart of this complex individual is his family, his determination and his sincere concern to make the United States a better and fairer place.
Join the LBJ Library to explore this fascinating president, from childhood to adulthood and his decision not to seek a second term. Led by Sheila Mehta, Education Specialist for the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and Museum.
Go to tinyurl.com/4jffucrv register. Or go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
CREATIVE NETWORKING EVENT
Calling all artists! Here’s your chance to show off what you’re working on and network with other local artists.
All are welcome, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, but registration is required for artists wishing to present their work.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar register.
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Boyden Library will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs.