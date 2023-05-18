Watch actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges receive his star on the Walk of Fame – NBC Los Angeles





Ludacris fans will head to Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday when a Walk of Fame star is unveiled for the rap artist and actor. The star of 6426 Hollywood Blvd. is in honor of Chris Bridge’s film career, which includes “The Fast and the Furious” film franchise. He first played face animator Tej Parker in “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003 and has gone on to appear in every “Fast” film since. The 10th film in the series, “Fast X”, is set to be released on Friday. Click on here or on the embedded media below to watch the Star Ceremony, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Vin Diesel, who has appeared in each of the last six “Fast” films with Bridges, and fellow rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J will be part of the event. The star is the 2,756th since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961 with the original 1,558 stars. Bridges made his acting debut in the 2001 comedy “The Wash,” portraying an angry customer. He was part of the cast of “Crash”, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2005, which also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Bridges received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2006 for “Hustle &

To flow.” Bridges’ other film credits include the 2011 romantic comedies “No Strings Attached” and “New Year’s Eve.” Born on September 11, 1977 in Illinois, Bridges was 9 years old when he moved with his family to Atlanta, where he began his rap career. Bridges co-founded the independent label Disturbing tha Peace in 1998, which released its debut album “Incognegro” in 1999. Bridges’ debut studio album, “Back for the First Time”, released in 2000, was certified triple platinum by industry trade group, Recording Industry Association of America, for selling 3.103 million copies. Each of Bridges’ first five studio albums was certified platinum, and six of his eight. Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel go head-to-head in a star-studded preview of the franchise’s latest installment “Fast & Furious.” In an impassioned teaser for “Fast X,” Momoa’s character attempts to blow up the Vatican as he comes to pick up Diesel’s family but he tries to stop her. The film features stars like Charlize Theron, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Ludacris, Cardi B, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, etc. “Fast X” hits theaters May 19. Bridges has sold over 24 million albums worldwide. Bridges received the first three of his 20 Grammy nominations in 2001. Bridges won the Grammys in 2005 for Best Rap/Singing Collaboration for “Yeah!” and in 2007 for best rap album for “Release Therapy” and best rap song “Money Maker”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/entertainment/chris-ludacris-bridges-hollywod-walk-of-fame-star/3155760/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos