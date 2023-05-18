VR Augmented Curiosities Museum encourages visitors to explore African artifacts in an immersive way VR Museum encourages visitors to explore African artifacts

On the fifth floor of the main library, visitors can grab a virtual reality headset and be virtually immersed in the material culture of an African collection.

The exhibit, titled “Augmented Curiosities: Virtual Play in African Pasts and Futures,” uses augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to generate an innovative user experience with objects from Northwestern’s Herskovits African Studies Library.

Statues, fans, dolls and busts from the library’s collection sit enthroned in a specially designed cabinet. Users can scan QR codes to load versions of the objects onto a phone or iPad, allowing them to virtually place the objects on pedestals, flip them and resize them. Using a VR headset, users can also interact with the cabinet in a virtual world.

Northwest Third Year Ph.D. Craig Stevens, an archeology student and curator, said he took inspiration from other industries in moving away from physical objects.

“It’s like what Google did to libraries,” Stevens said. “I wanted to play with the dematerialization of an exhibition experience.

Stevens chose the objects he wanted to display himself, with each artifact having its own meaning. For example, a 1951 wood and paper fan from Liberia celebrates the re-election of the country’s 19th president. A beaded Zulu doll made in 1999 helped raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Stevens said he had never seen anything quite like his exhibit before, praising his colleagues who “took an idea in my head and made it very real”. He said he liked how the extended reality components allow for a more playful and joyful viewing experience overall.

The use of extended reality technology in museums is still , Stevens said. The experience of visitors to museums has remained fairly static over the years, he said, so he hopes his exhibit will serve as an example of what other museums can do.

Building an entire museum using extended reality was a daunting task with many technological issues that surfaced along the way, Stevens said. So he worked with a team from the NU Media and Technology Innovation center to develop his showcase.

MTI developer Vince LaGrassa built the museum’s augmented reality component. Although AR technology is still new, LaGrassa said he already sees the value of integrating AR into museums.

“You can interact with objects in ways that you couldn’t if they were right behind glass,” Lagrassa said.

Herskovits curator Esmeralda Kale said she hopes the project will help increase the visibility of the library’s collections and engage people in new ways.

Kale said the library doesn’t display most of its many artifacts. That’s why showing objects like these helps educate the public about Africa.

“Each object is a window into another object or experience,” Kale said. “It opens the window to conversations about new objects or places.”

Matt Taylor, director of Weinberg’s Media and Design Studio, toured the exhibit to explore how the technology could be used to display various artifacts.

He said being able to virtually grasp objects was satisfying and helped build trust between curator and viewer.

“When objects are behind glass, something looks synthetic,” Taylor said.

The Herskovits Library has one of the largest collections of objects spanning the African continent, according to Kale. Stevens said he decided to pursue his doctorate. at NU due to the vast resources of the library.

Stevens said the reception to the exhibit has been overwhelmingly positive. The exhibition is available free of charge at the university library until Friday.

“People expressed so much gratitude and hope,” Stevens said. “Some even took off their VR headsets and hugged me.”

