Actor Rainn Wilson shares his 7 travel must-haves





This article is part ofCNN Highlights Summer Travel Guidea week-long focus on how you can travel better, smarter and stress-free during your summer trip. Rainn Wilson never thought he could top his experience playing the inimitable and eccentric assistant Dwight Schrute in the classic comedy The Office for nine seasons. Then last summer, he managed to level up by hosting a revealing new travel documentary series. It was the best job I’ve ever had, he says. In fact, I was paid to travel the world to tell people about happiness! In the six parts The geography of happiness (premiering May 18 on Peacock), the actor travels the world from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana in search of the secrets of the happiest places on Earth. It’s a deeply personal journey for Wilson, who has been open about his own mental health struggles. My anxiety issues have been around for 30 years, he says. So, instead of going from country to country to taste delicious food like many celebrities do, I wanted to taste delicious happiness that I could use and that viewers could learn from. He soon realized that changing location can change your outlook on life: the first thing I learned, to quote a line from EM Forster Only connect. It all comes down to finding a community and lovingly connecting with that community. As a bonus, Wilson notes that he has become a travel expert flying on various international airlines and passing through exotic airports. (He raves about food kiosks in Singapore.) It definitely lifted my elite status as a frequent traveler above me! he says. So what kept him grounded during his adventures? He shared his travel must-haves with CNN Underscored. Plain and simple and nothing fancy is how Wilson describes his trusty water bottle. OK, it’s a little fancy: made of stainless steel and TempShield vacuum insulated, it can keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. I brought it everywhere because it’s obviously important to stay hydrated, he adds. Don’t forget to empty everything before going through the airport security line! Related: The best water bottles of 2023 Oh yeah, Wilson took care to shield his face from the harsh sun. It’s my bread and butter, baby! He’s joking. Along with sunscreen and sunglasses, he diligently wore this lightweight, hooped blanket. (It’s like a Swedish baseball cap.) The actor notes that he owns at least five. To avoid pesky jet lag, Wilson took an all-natural sleep aid pill 30 minutes before bed. It’s a miracle for me, he said. This is how I adapted to the circadian rhythms of sunlight and integrated into the local population. Related: The best travel pillow of 2023 Wilson’s journey of happiness began with just one step in these lightweight, plush shoes with compression-molded insoles. They’re so comfortable and so good when you’re walking around neighborhoods or markets, he says. For the hike, he put on his beloved the crème de la crème Red Wing work boots. Related: 10 Best Running Shoes For Men, According To Experts Wilson says he doesn’t fly without putting on his headphones. There’s something about the hiss and rumble of airplane noise that’s very disconcerting to the nervous system, he explains. Headphones make a huge difference. Now I feel so much more relaxed and refreshed when I land. His pair also has an adjustable ambient sound mode and a wireless microphone. Related: The best over-ear headphones of 2023 Because Wilson wore about six outfits on camera per location (there were a lot of clothes), he was carrying serious luggage… in the form of two large Away suitcases. They’re just awesome, he says. They are light and do not break and it is easy to put all your things in them. Other details include 360 ​​degree swivel wheels to ensure smooth maneuvering and a water resistant interior laundry bag. Related: The best checked bags of 2023, tested by the editors At least Wilson has lightened his reading load. Instead of carrying around a stack of periodicals and hard covers, he simply used his iPad. I loaded it up in advance with books and magazine subscriptions like The New Yorker, he says. It was really important to me that I could still do my reading. Related: The best tablets of 2023

