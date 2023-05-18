Entertainment
Bhagyashree recalls being accused of liaison with Salman after her first baby | Bollywood
Actor Bhagyashree, who was seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opened up about their relationship rumors in a recent interview. Bhagyashree said her husband Himalaya Dassani was once asked aapko kaise lagta hai, Bhagyashree ka Salman affair ke saath tha aur ab ye bachcha hua hai (How does she feel she had an affair with Salman and now her son is here)? The actress said she gave birth to their son Abhimanyu Dassani a day early. Read also : Bhagyashree says people saw her husband Himalaya as a villain when she quit working after marriage after Maine Pyar Kiya
Bhagyashree made his Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In the film, she tried out for the role of Suman and featured opposite actor Salman Khan. Bhagyashree also worked with Himalaya Dassani in Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul (1989), Tyagi and Paayal (1992). Bhagyashree married Himalaya in 1990. They share two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is an actor, and daughter Avantika Dassani.
Asked about the “many headlines” that came out about her and her husband Himalay Dassani, Bhagyashree recalled one incident that “really hurt” her. She said during an interview with Siddharth Kannan: “Ek particular magazine was there. I had just given birth to Abhimanyu. My sister-in-law was outside my room and ek scribe, news reporter ayi bohut bada sa bouquet leke aur boli ‘Mujhe Bhagyashree se milna hai’ (A reporter came to the hospital with a big bouquet of flowers and said she wanted to meet me). So obviously they (his family) said, “Of course, go ahead, you’re here to wish him”. Wo andar ayi and she looked at the Himalayas and said ‘Aapko kaisa lagta hai, Bhagyashree ka affair Salman ke saath tha aur ab ye bachcha hua hai (She came into my room and asked my husband ‘How do you think that your wife had an affair with Salman and she has now given birth to this baby)? »
The actor continued, “I was like life ke kabhi kisi ne aisi baat nahi ki (I felt at the time no one had ever said such a thing) or there was never anything (like that). Even during the entire course of Maine.” Pyar Kiya being done Salman was such a gentleman. Kabhi hum dono ka aisa rishta nahi tha. Kisi ne ek katra hi aisi baat nahi ki thi (Salman and my relationship has never been like this and no one has ever said such a thing about us). And it was the day after I gave birth. Toh mujhe yeh laga ki log kitna kisi aur ko takhleef pahucha sakte hain. in the house and filmy main duniya se ekdum alag ho gayi (i was shocked that someone could say such a thing. After this incident i stopped reading movie magazines and stayed away Of the industry).
Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in April, had a special guest appearance from his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, Bhagyashree. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan followed four brothers and portrayed the close bond they share. The film revolved around a kind-hearted protagonist, Salman Khan, who refrained from getting married to take care of his brothers.
