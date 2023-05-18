News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood joins mental health organizations and advocates across the country in recognizing the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Montha time to work together to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people living with mental illness and their families. In commemoration of the month, from Wednesday, May 17, 2023 through Tuesday, May 30, 2023, West Hollywood City Hall will be lit green, the color of recognition for Mental Health Awareness Month. The City will also participate in Mental Health Day of Action on Thursday, May 18, 2023 by sharing the message #mentalhealthactionday on Citys social media @wehocity. Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was initiated by Mental Health America (MHA). Mental illness affects more than 50 million people in the United States. According to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 American adults suffers from a mental health problem each year. Every year, mental illness affects all populations. The impact of mental health problems is significant among young people; one in six young Americans suffers from a mental health problem each year, and only half of them receive treatment. About 50% of LGBTQ adults are affected by mental health issues. Mental Health Day of Action was founded to move the culture of mental health from awareness to action. Now in its third year, this movement is powered by a growing coalition of more than 1,750 nonprofits, brands, government agencies, and influential leaders from more than 32 countries spreading the message that, just like our physical health, we we can take steps to improve our mental health. For more information on how to get involved in the Mental Health Day of Action, go to www.mentalhealthaction.network.org. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, there are resources to help: 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free, confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, connect to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by calling or texting 988 or go to www.988lifeline.org Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH) directly operates over 80 programs and contracts with over 700 providers who provide a range of mental health services to people of all ages by contacting the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 854-7771, via text THERE For 741741 at any time to be put in touch with a crisis counselor by SMS, or go to https://dmh.lacounty.gov/resources/. APLA Health West Hollywood offers individual and group therapy sessions to help with a variety of issues, including depression, anxiety, grief, and trauma, as well as TeleHealth therapy sessions by contacting (213) 201-1369 or going to www.aplahealth.org. To be alive provides free mental health therapy, comprehensive emotional support groups, treatment education, prevention, advocacy, acupuncture for clients living with HIV by contacting (323) 874-4322 or going on www.beingalivela.org. Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services provides counseling, psychiatric services, medication support and substance abuse programs at various locations by contacting the 24/7 Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255 or (888) 807 -7259 or go to www.didihirsch.org. Jewish Family Services West Hollywood Comprehensive Service Center offers social service programs for seniors and people with disabilities that include counselling, psychiatry and case management by contacting www.jfsla.org. Los Angeles LGBT Centers Mental Health Services provides counseling, group support, drug addiction, and psychiatry services to LGBT and non-LGBT people for issues such as depression, anxiety, relationships, and substance abuse by contacting (323) 993-7669 or calling you on www.lalgbtcenter.org. Saban Community Clinic offers individual therapy and support groups for stress, anxiety and more to help develop practical coping skills by contacting (323) 653-1990 www.sabancommunityclinic.org. trans lifeline provides a 24/7 helpline offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis for the trans community, by the trans community by contacting (877) 565-8860 or visit on https://translifeline.org. The Trevor Project provides free, confidential crisis counseling, information and support for LGBTQ youth 24/7, year-round by contacting (866) 488-7386, texting 678- 678 or via online chat at www.thetrevorproject.org. Maple Consultation Center provides free and inexpensive comprehensive mental health services to people of all ages, couples and families. (310) 271-9999 | maple4counselling.org The City of West Hollywood Division of Social Services website area provides information about local mental health services and resources available at www.weho.org/services/social-services/mental-health or contact staff at (323) 848-6510. The City of West Hollywood Recreation Services Division provides information about quality recreation service experiences that promote health and well-being at www.weho.org/community/recreation-services, including program Citys be Well WeHo designed to support physical and mental health at any age. For more information about the city’s recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, please contact Larissa Fooks, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6413 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

