Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard fined 10,500 for riding without a helmet | Bollywood

On Monday, Anushka Sharma was seen taking a ride with her bodyguard on a motorbike after encountering a roadblock on a side street in Mumbai. Fans questioned her for not wearing a helmet after the video was shared online and went viral. Now, two days after the event, Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a challan against Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard Sonu Shaikh and added a fine of 10,500 to ride without a helmet and drive without a licence. (Also read: Mumbai police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for riding bikes without helmets) Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard has been fined by Mumbai traffic police.

Anushka and her bodyguard weren’t wearing helmets as they jumped on the bike because a tree had fallen and was blocking the road. On Twitter, Mumbai Traffic Police posted photos of the complaint and wrote, “Challan was issued under Sections 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 and Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver with a fine of Rs. 10,500 & been paid by the offender.” While the fine for not riding with a helmet is 500, the fine for driving without a valid license is approximately 10,000. They were dealing with a complaint filed by a Twitter user about the actor and bodyguards disregarding helmets for their short drive.

Fans responded to the fine in the comments section on Twitter and thanked the department for addressing it. One fan said, “Sir/Madam, it is heartwarming to see you taking action against Bollywood celebrities. It takes a lot of bravery.” Another asked: ‘Without any investigation how and why issue a challan with Sec 5/180 and Sec 3(1)/181 how do you know the motorcyclist does not have a driver’s licence.’ Yet another added, “I think if a celebrity also breaks the rules set by the respective authorities, they should be treated normally like any other human being. The rules should be common to all, regardless of any kind of position or power.”

Earlier in the week, Amitabh Bachchan also posted a photo of himself taking a ride, without a helmet, to work on Instagram. He wrote: “Thank you for the ride mate.. i don’t know you.. but you obliged me and got me to work on time.. faster and avoiding unsolvable traffic jams. .thanks capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.” Mumbai Police had assured users that they would take action on both complaints. The veteran actor later clarified on his blog that all official permissions had been taken for the filming of the film in South Mumbai and that he was not breaking any laws.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in a cameo in Qala (2022), makes her Cannes debut at the French film festival later this month. She is expected to attend an event honoring women in film and present an award with actress Kate Winslet.