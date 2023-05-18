Entertainment
The actor who starred in the beloved adventure series looks unrecognizable as he steps out 40 years later
This beloved actor looked completely unrecognizable when he stepped out 40 years after the iconic series premiered.
The 75-year-old was spotted picking up a bunch of cookbooks in Los Angeles, California last week.
He kept it low-key in a blue t-shirt and black jeans, finishing the ensemble with a jacket and baseball cap.
But can you guess who it is?
This beloved actor looked completely unrecognizable as he stepped out 40 years after the iconic show premiered
The 75-year-old was spotted picking up a bunch of cookbooks in Los Angeles, California last week
He kept it low-key in a blue t-shirt and black jeans before finishing the ensemble with a jacket and baseball cap.
For anyone who hasn’t figured it out yet, the mysterious man is Dwight Schultz from the action series The A-Team.
Schultz, who played Captain HM ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock, was spotted heading to his local Barnes and Noble to pick up cookbooks
He spent about 35 minutes choosing his favorite tracks before walking out with a package under his arm.
For anyone who hasn’t figured it out yet, the mystery man is Dwight Schultz from The A-Team.
Schultz, who played Captain HM “Howling Mad” Murdock, was spotted heading to his local Barnes and Noble to pick up a selection of cookbooks.
He spent about 35 minutes choosing his favorite tracks before walking out with a package under his arm.
Schultz’s collection included “Carbohydrate and Fiber Counter” by Corinne T. Netzer, “Whole 30 Slow Cooker” by Melissa Hartwig Urban and “Tasting History” by Max Miller – which accompanies the popular YouTube channel.
He then jumped into his car and presumably drove home to his wife Wendy Fulton.
His character had been quite the ladies’ man on the show – which was apparently a far cry from Schultz’s own life having married Wendy in 1983 – the same year The A-Team first aired.
The popular action series, which ran for four years, followed a group of Vietnam veterans who had been framed for a crime they did not commit.
They decided to clear their name upon uncovering the black ops conspiracy that set them up – while helping othersthe innocent get justice along the way.
Schultz was one of four former commandos-turned-mercenaries on Team A and took on the role of the group’s plane pilot (pictured second from right)
Schultz, who played Captain HM ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock, was spotted heading to his local Barnes and Noble to pick up cookbooks. Pictured: In the A team (left) and last week (right)
He then jumped in his car and presumably drove home with his wife Wendy Fulton, whom he married in 1983.
The acting legend appeared to be in good spirits on the outing as he ran errands in Los Angeles, California.
The A-Team star, who opted for a causal ensemble in shades of blue, appeared to be solo during the trip
The star walked out of her local Barnes and Noble with what appeared to be reading glasses slipped over her collar
Schultz’s collection included “Carbohydrate and Fiber Counter” by Corinne T. Netzer, “Whole 30 Slow Cooker” by Melissa Hartwig Urban and “Tasting History” by Max Miller – which accompanies the popular YouTube channel.
Schultz, whose wedding ring shone in the sun, has been married for 40 years – a far cry from his on-screen persona
After the series ended, Shultz also appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 1990s as engineer Reginald Barclay (pictured)
Schultz was one of four former commandos turned mercenaries.
His character, who was the team’s plane pilot, was aided by John ‘Hannibal’ Smith (played by Peppard), Templeton ‘Faceman’ Peck (played by Benedict) and strongman, BA (Bad Attitude) Baracus (played by Mr. T).
After the series ended, Shultz also appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 1990s as engineer Reginald Barclay.
But he quickly set out to forge a new path in the world of dubbing.
Since then, he has been involved in numerous projects, including video games, anime series and animated films, including Iron Man VR in 2020 and the 2017 edition of Crash Bandicoot.
|
