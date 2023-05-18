North Hollywood Topless Bar Dancers Form Strippers Union – NBC Los Angeles

Dancers at a Los Angeles bar became the only unionized group of strippers in the United States when the National Labor Relations Board certified a unionization vote on Thursday.

The Actors Equity Association union said earlier that the owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood had withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. The decision paved the way for certification.

For 15 months, the club’s dancers demanded safer working conditions, better pay and health insurance, among other benefits. But their organizing drive was stalled by objections and legal challenges from club management.

The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement. A formal count of the votes was carried out on Thursday by the National Labor Relations Council.

We hoped that what we did to unionize this club will have laid the foundation for any other stripper in the country who decides that she also wants to have a voice in the way her workplace is run, Lilith, a dancer from Star Garden, told The Associated Press. Lilith has asked not to be identified by her legal name in this article for fear of being harassed or stalked. The AP knows its legal name.

After being certified, Star Garden dancers will join Actors Equity, a union representing more than 51,000 entertainment industry workers nationwide.

The Star Garden case is not the first time strippers in the United States have sought union recognition. In the late 90s, San Franciscos Lusty Lady dancers organized the Exotic Dancers Union. But this club was closed in 2013 so if Thursday’s results are certified by the NLRB as expected, the Star Garden dancers will become the only existing union strippers in the country.

The dancers’ union battle at the Star Garden dates back to March 2022 after the club’s security guards repeatedly failed to protect dancers from abusive or threatening behavior by customers and fired those who raised concerns with management, said Actors Equity.

The positive side of Star Garden is that… it’s where dancers are allowed to express themselves creatively. And all my co-workers took care of each other, it was like a little family from the start, Lilith said. So when we started noticing that we all had security issues, it didn’t take long for us to band together and decide we needed to do something about it.

Lilith recalled a handful of examples that made her and other dancers feel unsafe while working, including a lack of adequate protection from sexual harassment and assault often experienced by dancers. dancers. Star Garden management told the dancers that they could not go straight to security when they felt unsafe.

Customers were also allowed to stay in the bar after hours, which put dancers at risk, as customers could see them dressed “outside our stripper personas” and identify the cars they were driving. when they returned home, she said. According to Lilith, a dancer was fired for raising concerns about this to management. Another dancer was fired for intervening when she noticed a client filming a colleague on stage without her consent, she added.

After the two colleagues were fired, the Star Garden dancers banned together in an effort to get their jobs back. But after delivering a safety petition to their bosses, they were locked out, Lilith said, so they began picketing outside the club. They then announced their affiliation with Actors’ Equity, which applied for NLRB Guild Election on behalf of the band.

According to the union, the NLRB organized the election by mail and scheduled a vote count in November. But those results were suspended due to legal challenges from the Star Garden, which disputed the eligibility of some voters. The club has also filed for bankruptcy.

As part of Tuesday’s settlement, Star Garden agreed to dismiss the bankruptcy filing and reopen the club shortly thereafter, lawyers representing Star Garden management said in a statement.

Star Garden decided to settle because it has always been a fair and just employer, which respects the rights of its employees, lawyers Josiah R. Jenkins and An Nguyen Ruda said, adding that the club is “committed to bargain in good faith with Actors Equity, a unique collective agreement that is fair to all parties.

Mori Rubin, who endorsed the settlement as regional director for NLRB Region 31, said she admired the dancers who had the courage to protest their unsafe working conditions and was very pleased with the settlement. .

Lilith and other dancers said they were looking forward to working out a union contract and getting back to work.

I feel really optimistic about my return, said Lilith. It will definitely be surreal to be back on this specific stage, but I know our community will rally around us….And I sure hope I can show the country just how great a strip club union can be a success.