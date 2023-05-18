Did the popular Bollywood actor turn down a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the most famous and financially successful actor working today. It had many box office hits and is a commercial success.

Many Bollywood actors have repeatedly expressed their admiration for the actor and their desire to collaborate with him. He co-starred with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the 2017 film Baywatch, but some actors refused to act in a Hollywood film. One such actor is Akshay Kumar, who reportedly received an offer to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in an untitled film. However, they never appeared on screen together.

The buzz is that Akshay Kumar has been offered a lead role in a major, but unnamed movie. Even the stars’ most loyal fans were eager to hear that Akshay and Dwayne Johnson would be collaborating.

According India time, Akshay Kumar considered the script for a while before passing it on. It was later said that he felt the role was not as substantial as that of The Rock, as he was the biggest Bollywood star at the time and India’s biggest action star.

The actor has never indicated that he wants to try his luck in Hollywood in any way, so being with the Hollywood legend didn’t seem like enough of an opportunity for him.

The Rock’s Family want him back in WWE

The Rock has been involved in professional wrestling for a long time, which is one of the reasons why the whispers and speculation of him coming to WWE for a match seem to continue.

Tamina, who is his cousin, recently revealed the news that The Rock’s entire family is encouraging him to return to wrestling.

“All of us, including his mum, want him back. I feel like everyone wants him back.” [H/T Insider]

If the comeback were to happen at some point in the future, a match with Roman Reigns would certainly get a lot of mainstream attention. The Great One is unquestionably in good enough shape to compete in at least one more game.



