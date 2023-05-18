Veteran actor James Gunn is coming for a new role in the DC Universe





with the next DC Universe in the DC Studios works, one of James Gunn’s frequent collaborators is pitching in for a new role. While Gunn is working on the DC Universe with Peter Safran, several movies and TV shows are in the works, as DC Studios aims to run a truly interconnected universe. With Gunn having worked on the guardians of the galaxy trilogy, many actors have come to the DCEU, and many are ready to continue playing their roles in the new DC Universe. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of Gunn’s collaborators, Chukwudi Iwuji, previously participated in Gunn’s Peacemaker television show and recently portrayed the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, the actor is open to working with Gunn again and has a specific role in mind in the DC Universe. In an interview with comicsthe Nigerian-British star shared that he would love to play Etrigan the Demon in Gunn’s upcoming franchise, sharing the following: I can’t believe I’m forgetting the name, but there’s a wizard… He’s from Merlin’s time and he lives today, right now, and he kind of has a demon in him who comes out… [Interviewers provide the name] Yes! Etrigan! I was actually telling a friend about it: I was like, “This character…is Jeykll and Hyde in the DC world,” Iwuji continued. “So Etrigan. If you told me to name one, it would be Etrigan. How I love the idea of ​​having two people existing in one. That would be my DC. Etrigan. RELATED: 8 Canceled DC Movies James Gunn’s DC Universe Should Live Again

Although Iwuji didn’t specifically name the team, Etrigan has strong ties to Justice League Dark, which was to be a shared TV and movie universe of JJ Abrams. But since February 2023, HBO Max’s Justice League Dark The show was reportedly canceled, and apparently all projects related to this franchise. However, while he may not be moving forward with Abrams anymore, plans could be revamped in Gunn’s new DC Universe. Chapter 1 is aptly titled “Gods and Monsters” and already makes room for one of DC’s iconic supernatural creatures, with Swamp Thing get his own movie. This project alone can pave the way for Justice League Dark to slowly establish itself, including the introduction of Etrigan, who has yet to play live. Instead of starting with a team-based show like HBO Max was apparently looking to do, Gunn can establish the various members and eventually reunite the Justice League Dark group as a movie or series. Regarding Iwuji being cast as Etrigan, even though he was in Peacemaker, the flash the film is set to reboot the DCEU in the DC Universe. With a new sequel, Gunn could easily exploit Iwuji as an iconic supernatural creature, as it remains to be seen what will and won’t be canon in Peacemaker season 2 and beyond. Hopefully with a clean slate for the DC UniverseGunn will be able to find a place for Iwuji in his new franchise. Source: comics Key Release Dates

