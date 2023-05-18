Bollywood roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Neetu Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and many more…

– Advertisement –

Hrithik Roshan to Unveil Tovino Thomas’ ARM Teaser

Kochi– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Ajaayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), the long-awaited pan-Indian film on Friday.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. This will be Tovino’s first pan-Indian film and will be released on a grand note.

Hrithik will unveil the teaser for a Southern film for the first time and the ARM team is delighted. The teaser will be released on May 19 at 7 p.m.

Tovino Thomas became popular nationwide with “Minnal Murali”, a superhero movie.

The actor is grateful to Hrithik for showing his support and agreeing to post the teaser.

Directed by newbie Jihin Laal, ARM spans multiple timeframes. Tovino played three characters in the film.

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK properties from BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

Mumbai– Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, has become the owner of a lavish property located in the Bandra Kurla resort area of ​​Mumbai.

The 4 BHK residential property is located on the seventh floor of Sunteck Signia Islands and has a built-up area of ​​3,387 square feet. According to Housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore and was registered on May 10, 2023.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid for the transaction. This one is a resale purchase purchased from Kewal Krishan Nohria.

Currently, Neetu Kapoor lives at Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra which she shared with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. According to media reports, earlier last month Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, invested in a Rs 37.80 crore apartment in Bandra’s Pali Hill.

Urvashi Rautela thinks he’s Aishwarya Rai on the Cannes red carpet

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet by French paparazzi in attendance.

A video made the rounds on social media, where photographers were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the high-profile event.

The clip shows Urvashi wearing a layered orange dress as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the movie “Kaibutsu.” She was seen waving to people and blowing kisses, someone from the crowd could be heard shouting “Aishwarya”. Urvashi is then seen turning around and smiling.

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: “Aishwarya’s popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl in world events is called Aishwarya…”

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya is set to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Sonakshi on the role of the cop in ‘Dahaad’: ‘Once the uniform is put on, everything changes’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently riding the success of her latest release ‘Dahaad’, said the intense workshops for her cop character Anjali Bhati have shaped her to perform better.

To give authenticity to her role as a judo champion, Sonakshi underwent intensive training without neglecting any effort.

Talking about preparing for the role, Sonakshi shared, “The role came with many challenges, like learning a new dialect, riding a bike, and even learning judo. But what I can say is that those intense workshops just shaped me to perform better and relate to the character in every way.

She added, “I wanted to play the part and play it right. And once this uniform is put on, everything changes. You get that sense of authority and power. And then that’s it, rest everything fell into place.

“Dahaad” also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Adah Sharma speaks out for victims of forced religious conversion

Mumbai– Barely known before the political storm over ‘The Kerala Story’ catapulted it to national headlines, Adah Sharma urged people to show the love and appreciation they showed for the film about the real victims of the forced conversions to religion.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday evening, she said: “You have given so much love and appreciation, now is the time to listen to these girls’ stories and appreciate them.”

The team of ‘The Kerala Story’ comprising the quartet consisting of Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Inani and Sonia Balani, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke at the press conference.

The creators invited 26 young female victims of forced religious conversion from Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, Ernakulam, Kerala, and introduced them to the media. They also donated Rs 51 lakh of the film’s profits to the Ashram for the education and upliftment of women.

The controversial film, released in 27 countries, tells the story of three young women from economically weak families who are forced into marriage, converted to Islam and brainwashed into joining the jihadist organization ISIS. The film draws a lot of real stories emerging from Kerala.

Parineeti’s father cries during her engagement in never-before-seen photo

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a series of new, never-before-seen photos from her engagement, which also featured a picture of her emotional father wiping away tears.

The actress shared more photos from her engagement as well as a note about the intimate ceremony, which took place according to Sikh customs.

In the footage, Parineeti had her hair covered in a sheer dupatta as she clasped her hands and greeted a religious leader.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti’s father, Pawan Chopra, was seen wiping away tears in the background in one of the photos; he sat behind the couple.

Parineeti captioned, “I felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpre, and Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav on May 13 in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and high-profile politicians.

Richa Chadha’s debut international album ‘Ainaa’ launched at London’s House of Lords

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chaddha’s international debut with the Indo-British production “Ainaa” had its official launch at the House of Lords in London.

Richa stars alongside British actor William Moseley.

Ainaa was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last night where Rt Hon. Stuart Andrew MP Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the film alongside the film’s lead cast, director and producers.

“Ainaa” is directed by Markus Meedt, who makes his debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by war on human beings and society as a whole.

Richa said: “I’m excited to work in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have assembled an impressive team of top talent from India and the UK. It will truly be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject.

“We are currently in London preparing for the film which is due to start shooting on June 2. I have always struggled for a challenging role and this one is definitely one of the toughest parts I have taken.

Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who rose to prominence as a child actor in the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ films. Moseley also made a hard-hitting appearance in the Indian film “Margarita With A Straw,” showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. The film is produced by Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh.

On the other work front, Richa will soon be seen in Zee’s ‘Nurse manjot’, the third installment of the hit comedy franchise ‘Fukrey 3’ and is one of the leads in the highly anticipated ‘Heeramandi’ series of Sanjay Leela. Bhansali. (IANS)