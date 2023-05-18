Self-Registration Controversy: Cost, Pros and Cons for SAG Actors

In all my time as an actor, I’ve never experienced a tougher environment than the one we’re in right now, and because I keep seeing canaries die in the coal mine, I’m a bit curious about the air we breathe. The latest troubling indicator: a respected casting agency’s controversial offer to tape auditions for a fee.

It all started with a classified ad on Instagram in the days leading up to the Oscars in March. Betty Mae, the casting office behind “A Star Is Born” and “Euphoria,” would rent their vacant studio space — complete with camera, lights, player and edit — for $130 an hour.

It was a no-brainer for Betty Mae: a way to monetize dormant casting suites that had sat vacant since the early days of the pandemic, while simultaneously helping actors navigate the new realities of getting seen. For some working actors though, that was the last straw. Everything they were sold to them now was free.

A few immediately heard about Betty Mae’s offer when the ad appeared. “It’s real bullshit here,” tweeted Merrin Dungey, who currently stars in Starz’s “Shining Vale” and has credits including “Big Little Lies” and “Alias.” “We are paying to get jobs now.”

SAG-AFTRA quickly weighed in, chastising casting offices for profiting from the move to self-recorded auditions and decrying the move as “an optical and ethical disaster.”

The controversy sparked years of pent-up frustration between the two communities – and exposed divisions within both. After nearly twenty years in this profession, inevitably, I crossed paths with all the people involved in this story. Many, fearing reprisals, shared their experiences on condition of anonymity, which I granted.

During the pandemic, “self-tapes” have become the industry standard, making an almost exclusively live process 95% virtual, transforming the nature of auditioning in ways no one could have foreseen.

What used to cost actors their time and money could now cost them hundreds of dollars per audition. Actors had spent thousands of dollars turning their homes into home studios, hiring friends and family as audition partners, or paying coaches and consultants up to $500 each. They were already squeezed into paying their representatives up to 25% of their gross income, and the 2017 tax law capped their deductions. But they had done all this self-registration as a temporary sacrifice, just until things got back to normal; instead, it has become the new normal.

For many — those who had moved from Los Angeles or New York, needed extra flexibility, or felt paralyzed by the process of in-person auditions — the self-tapes really helped. Some actors were happy to have a chance, slim as it was. More people could be seen for more roles than ever before, giving casting directors the chance to take risks and diversify their selections. But the price of all these opportunities was that the chances had become hopelessly long.

In the pre-digital era, we only saw a certain number of players, limiting competition. With the mass adoption of self-recording, casting was now freed from these constraints of time and space. Because it costs nothing to ask actors to do tapings, submissions run into the thousands, increasing the competition five to twenty times what an actor would face in the room.

Casting has increasingly become a volume business, with personal relationships shunned in favor of something more akin to commodity trading. “We’re using an old rulebook for a new game, and that’s not fair,” notes a casting director.

The supply of actors has always exceeded demand, but virtual casting has oversized the equation with 2.7 million actor profiles hosted on online platforms Breakdown Services and Talent Systems. More than half of this number are represented by agents and managers, who submit projects to them regardless of their union status and from all corners of the globe.

Peak TV has driven production from Los Angeles to places like New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver and London – all of which together represent three times more sound space than there is in Los Angeles. Right to work states and international venues serve as a way for producers to take advantage of cheaper labor. For actors, local leases are often the only way to stay competitive, undermining actors in local and international markets.

Amid these changes in the industry, actor salaries seem to be dropping. Between 2021 and 2022, SAG-AFTRA added 6,000 new members but its dues payments decreased by $6 million. Since the widespread adoption of self-registration, in 2020, membership has increased by 10,000 while dues have remained stable. In any given year, it is estimated that half of its approximately 171,000 members will not earn a single penny for playing; only 5-15% of members earn enough to qualify for the $26,470 health care threshold. In 2020, SAG cut health care benefits for nearly 12,000 actors, including its former chairman, Ed Asner.

“Health care is disappearing, forcing members to work longer,” a SAG insider said. Those safely earning middle-class wages could make up a measly 2% of union membership. The workforce is becoming increasingly precarious, concert-like and uncertain.

Last year alone, 599 original series aired on television, more than double the number of 2012. Over the same period, the average length of each season has dropped from around 18 episodes to 10. In In the film industry, the number of productions fell by 33%, from 669 to 449.

Large casting companies can now scale their business to handle many more projects than would otherwise be possible. Additionally, working from home and longer careers have created a “grey ceiling” in the casting world, causing young freelance casting directors to scramble to find work.

“We’re on our own,” adds another casting director.

The budget crisis during COVID has not helped matters. A source explains that before the pandemic, offices that once cost $10,000 a month to rent have fallen to a meager allowance of $800. Casting directors are now responsible for purchasing their own equipment, including Zoom accounts. “Everyone operates from a place of fear,” one noted.

Self-cassettes are a huge money saver for production companies. By simply outsourcing the task of reading with actors to the actors themselves, they save around $250 million a year.

As casting director John Frank Levey puts it, at its best, “Casting is about falling in love. And even the prop is telling. But how is that possible now, when the nuances of the human body, voice , laughter or tears are all wasted in the digital realm?Like Tinder, the efficiency of self-registration makes it possible to meet more people, but is it an efficient way to fall in love?

Advances in technology have already made it possible to digitally manipulate looks and dialogue. What’s stopping some enterprising future actors from tweaking entire performances using AI? Or the AI ​​replacing the cast itself?

If you think that’s alarmist, think about what you would have said to the actor who was worried about the cast going all-digital in 2019.