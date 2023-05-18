Entertainment
Leader of LA’s Horses accused by his wife of killing cats; he denies
A chef at popular Los Angeles restaurant Horses has accused her husband and business partner of killing the family cats in a divorce petition in which she also sought a domestic violence restraining order.
Elizabeth Johnson filed the request in November to keep Will Aghajanian away from her lest he hurt her or someone else. She alleged that he repeatedly assaulted her.
Aghajanian has strongly denied his allegations in his own court filings, calling them false allegations.
After The Times published the allegations, Horses posted a statement on Instagram stating that Will Aghajanian had been on leave from Horses since November 2022, and since then he has not been involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. . The statement went on to note that Johnson is still active and running the restaurant.
In his court filing, Johnson wrote: Will and I had cats that mysteriously ended up dying, including one in 2017 that I took to a shelter when he was badly injured overnight. The shelter told me she had been severely abused, but Will denied it.
I believed him. Then, last month, we were given another kitten.
She alleged Aghajanian joked about feeding the kitten coyotes and said he didn’t like the cat, according to the filing. Eventually, she saw him hurt their cat, she wrote in the filing.
I caught Will violently shaking the cat late one night, and he died the next day, she wrote. Go put the dead cat in the trash and insist on keeping the body in the house.
Johnson alleged that the mental and psychological abuse of the Aghajanians had prevented her from realizing earlier what he was doing to animals.
Aghajanians’ mother, Amanda Weathersby, said in a statement that the couple had a series of kittens who died while living in New York.
Liz talked about them and how one after another died. She and Will thought it was due to the rat poison being used in the buildings there.
Johnson alleged physical abuse at the hands of Aghajanian. In 2019, Aghajanian dragged her by her legs on the ground as she screamed and tried to resist, according to her file.
Aghajanian responded to the claims on Wednesday. He said Johnson was trying to take my business away from me through divorce and fabricating false narratives.
I love cats, mice. And all other animals under gods/allah regardless of religion call him and I have loved all animals since I was a child, Aghajanian wrote in a message to a reporter. I have a hard time killing lobster and generally try to do it in the most humane way possible.
A friend of Aghajanian painted a different picture of Johnsons.
Samuel Burchett filed a statement in the case saying he was best friends with Aghajanian and lived with the couple for a brief period while working for them in Tennessee at the Catbird Seat restaurant.
He would wake up to Johnson screaming belligerently, and at work he saw her kick Aghajanian and stomp on his feet and hit him, according to the statement.
I never saw Will react to his abuse and he always ignored it, Burchett wrote.
In 2022, the couple announced a new New York restaurant, Froggys, which is set to open in the West Village. On Wednesday, Aghajanian’s legal representation confirmed that the opening of restaurants had been suspended pending the divorce proceedings.
A lively restaurant
Horses opened in Hollywood in October 2021 to much fanfare, garnering national acclaim for its stylish clientele and inventive take on solid modern American classics. It featured a co-chef kitchen system that claimed to have the same voice every night among at least four chefs who were in charge of the menu. On Eater LA, Horses has remained on the heatmap of hot new restaurant sites for months.
The Los Angeles Times called it LA’s new modern institution and the city’s most exhilarating new dining experience in the past year.
In August, the restaurant found itself at the center of another controversy: When Horses opened, the restaurant’s owners enlisted former Spotted Pig restaurateur Ken Friedman of New York. to help him acquire his leaseaccording to a report. In 2017, Friedman was accused by Spotted Pig employees of sexual harassment and retaliation in one of the first explosive cases of alleged abuse in the restaurant industry.
Horses ownership said Friedman had never been a partner in the Los Angeles restaurant, and in a series of operating documents reviewed by The Times, including Horses’ lease, Friedman was not listed as a owner or operator.
Ken Friedman has never received or will ever receive compensation or benefits of any kind from the companies we are part of, Johnson told The Times in a statement. at the time. He is not a partner, sponsor, investor, consultant, or someone I would consider a friend.
In their divorce case, a judge approved the domestic violence restraining order against Aghajanian in December and reissued it on May 1, according to court documents. In one of his documents, Johnson also requested that Aghajanian stay 100 yards away from their dogs, Pancho, Javi and Spud.
The two were allowed to Horses after the first restraining order went into effect, but Aghajanian had to stay 10 feet away from Johnson, according to Johnson’s filing.
Johnson wrote in a court statement that when Aghajanian showed up in November, the entire restaurant staff staged a walkout.
In his own restraining order petition, Aghajanian sought custody of Pancho and Javi, claiming that Johnson misled the court into making restraining orders against me.
Aghajanian alleged that he was the victim in the marriage. He said Johnson repeatedly threatened to kill him and burned him at least twice with a metal spatula and a spoon she placed in a deep fryer, according to court documents.
Aghajanian also said in the documents that it was Johnson who abused their animals. She falsely accuses me of things she did or threatened to do to me and my pets, he wrote. My pets are like children to me and I love them very much.
I am afraid of [Johnson] since I am a victim of [her] long-term abuse that occurred throughout our relationship, he wrote.
