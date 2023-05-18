May Mart supports ASPA-owned businesses

Even for casual passers-by, Artem Pop Up Gallery on Sherman Avenue is hard to miss. Handmade paintings, sculptures and jewelry shine through its large bay window. Behind, the warmly lit gallery awaits customers.

Owner Sarita Kamat, a multidisciplinary artist who moved from India to the United States two decades ago, said the gallery represents around 75 local artists. Half have been with it since it opened in 2019, while the other half rotates throughout the year. She also sells some of her own pieces as well as those of other artists, she added.

This month, Artem is participating in May Mart, an event organized by the Evanston ASPA Group to celebrate and showcase diverse cultures in Evanston through its Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander American-owned businesses.

There are about 70 ASPA-owned businesses in the city, according to Evanston ASPA. They include art stores like Artem, restaurants, cafes, interior design shops and salons.

Inspired by the street markets that are part of many Asian cultures, Melissa Raman Molitor, founder of Evanston ASPA, organized the first May Mart event in 2022.

This year, May Mart’s rules have remained virtually unchanged. Molitor said those interested in participating can first pick up a May Mart postcard from a business owned by the participating ASPA or print their own. Once participants have visited five of these businesses and received stickers for their postcard, they can then send a photo of the completed card to Evanston ASPA and be entered into a draw for a £100 E-Town Gift Card $ that can be used at local stores.

Although support structures for ASPA-owned businesses, such as the Asian American Chamber of Commerce in Illinois, have recently taken root in Chicago, Molitor said they have not yet expanded to include Evanston businesses.

“(May Mart) is our grassroots effort to bring people into Asian businesses and grow their customer base,” Molitor said. “(The raffle) just involves and engages people.”

Jeff Yang, owner of Chicago Strings, a full-service violin store in Evanston, said his store is participating in May Mart and offering a discount on violin strings and accessories.

Sitting in front of a cabinet filled with violins of varying sizes and colors with even more hanging on the wall, Yang, a professional violinist himself, said he opened his own shop in his Rogers Park home in the early 2000s and had moved into its Evanston storefront in 2009.

“I always bought and traded instruments when I was younger,” Yang said. “I always buy things at flea markets, garage sales and auctions, and I had a good eye.”

A Taiwanese immigrant who grew up in Seattle, Yang said he enjoyed ASPA’s various Heritage Month events in Evanston for raising awareness of diverse Asian cultures and celebrating the “melting pot of everything.”

Although his store is only doing the discount this year, Yang said he wants to get more involved in ASPA Heritage Month Events in the future, for example by organizing a musical performance for the community. But more importantly, he hopes for a more tight-knit community of ASPA-owned businesses.

In addition to participating in May Mart, Kamat said Artem is offering a discount on printed marble mugs and coasters at the gallery for the month. She also gives away free prints of one of her paintings with purchases.

Since the beginning of the month, Kamat said, she has already brought several clients to the gallery because of the advertisement for May Mart.

“I really appreciate the city and (Evanston ASPA) because they try to divert people to local Asian-owned businesses so they can support them,” Kamat said.

