Pilot identified, 911 calls released – NBC 6 South Florida
The investigation into a fatal banner plane crash in Hollywood was underway on Thursday as new details were released about the pilot who was killed.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators were at the scene Thursday morning as the wreckage of the plane was removed piece by piece.
It was around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday when the yellow Piper PA-25-235 single-engine plane crashed on North Park Road, next to a Target parking lot and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital.
In 911 calls released Thursday, witnesses described the moment the plane crashed.
Hear the full 911 calls made from the time a pilot was killed when a Banner plane crashed on a South Florida highway.
“Hi, I’m on North Park Road, directly across from Target, and it looks like a small plane just crashed into the road,” a woman told a 911 operator. “It’s on fire , yes, it exploded.”
“I heard a big boom and it immediately burst into flames. So I would say whoever was in it probably didn’t come out of it,” she added.
Cellphone video from witnesses showed the plane burning on the pavement after it crashed.
NBC6’s Lorena Inclan has more on the crash that was the latest from the company involved.
The pilot, the only person on board, was killed. He was identified by Hollywood police as 28-year-old Mitchell Knaus. A friend told NBC6 that Knaus had been a professional pilot for some time.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the plane belonged to Aerial Banners, which uses planes to advertise for businesses.
An NTSB spokesperson said Thursday that Knaus had about 325 hours of commercial flying experience, but less than 20 hours of flying experience with the type of Banner aircraft that crashed.
“I know he was recently hired by this company. He had extensive ground and classroom training,” said NTSB senior safety investigator Brian Rayner. “He had a total of 13 to 15 hours of actual flying experience in this make and model of aircraft.”
The pilot of a small Banner plane was killed when the plane crashed on a Hollywood road. NBC6’s Ari Odzer reports
A radio transmission from the air traffic control tower captured the moments when the plane nosed over.
“Banner Zero Alpha Bravo, are you all right? You’re coming down quickly,” the tower controller asks. “Everyone complete, I have a plane in distress.”
They were talking back and forth and the controller had concerns about the altitude of the pilots and he reassured the controller that he was going to continue the flight, and then the conversation changed a bit later in the flight,” Rayner said.
Although the plane crashed on a public road near a busy intersection and a shopping center, no one on the ground was injured.
It is fortuitous. It’s a tragedy every time you have a fatality, but the fact that we don’t have injuries on the ground is encouraging because sometimes we don’t fare as well,” Rayner said.
The NTSB said the plane took off from North Perry Airport and was carrying a large banner advertising the services of Aerial Banners.
The overhead banners were linked to five crashes and emergency landings from 2014 to 2019, NBC6 revealed. A 2019 crash had one of the worst wrecks after the plane crashed into the side of a condo building near Fort Lauderdale and plummeted 14 stories onto a pool deck, killing the pilot.
NBC6 contacted Aerial Banners for a statement and was awaiting a response.
