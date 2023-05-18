Northwestern Art Review looks to a bigger, more accessible future Northwestern Art Review looks to a bigger, more accessible future

The Northwestern Art Review isn’t just an annual scholarly journal of art history, according to Grace Shi, Weinberg’s co-chair and NAR co-chair.. It is also an organization with a growing digital presence, strong programming and a strong sense of community.

“It’s really just a community of students with a passion for art history,” Shi said. “We do a lot of creative programming to bring the art around us.”

NAR, founded in 2007, publishes abbreviated articles on its website every two weeks in addition to an annual journal of over 100 pages of scientific articles from around the world.

The organization also hosts events such as liaison trips to the Art Institute of Chicago and art career panels.

Senior Weinberg and co-director of events Lisa Vicini said NAR’s “abandoned art auction” was a highlight of her year. During the March 1 event, NAR auctioned off student artwork left behind at Kresge Hall at the end of the winter term and donated the proceeds to Rotaract Ethiopia. The organization purchased school supplies for students in need.

“It was so amazing to merge art and event planning and charity,” Vicini said.

This year marked the first year of the auction of abandoned works of art since 2012 – an indication of the club’s recent growth, Vicini said. After a decline in membership and activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said club management had worked over the past two years to strengthen the NAR, introducing a regular digital publishing schedule. Now the club has more than 50 members, she said.

Vicini joined the organization last year and immediately took on the role of co-director of events, where she had to learn on the job.

“I came into leadership not really knowing the reins, but honestly it was such a rewarding experience because it forced us to restructure everything and figure it out,” she said.

Another new addition to the club this year is the weekly column by SESP freshman Aimee Resnick. She interviews professional artists, finding insightful things to say about “the human experience,” Resnick said.

She found an interview with English visual artist Paul Fryer particularly striking.

“He talked about how the art world can often feel really constraining when you’re a youngster in terms of what you’re allowed to do,” Resnick said. “He was like, ‘Don’t let this suffocate you because art inherently has no rules, and even though there have been institutions set up to enforce these false statutes, they’re not legitimate. .'”

NAR tries to lift some of those limitations with events like its career panel, Shi said. The group this year welcomed Gary Metzner, director of Sotheby’s Chicago art brokerage office, and Adrian Randolph, Weinberg’s dean and professor of art history.

Speakers like these, Shi said, make the art world more accessible to students. For students who want to pursue a career in the art world and those who simply love art history, Shi said, NAR can be a valuable resource.

“At a very pre-vocational school, if you want to get into a profession or field that isn’t so clear, (NAR) is a great way to get your feet wet or just meet people who also enjoy it. ‘art. “

NAR will host its 2023 Art Exhibition from May 25-27 and publish its annual journal in the coming weeks.

The annual journal is focused on “Fine, Art”. — or what it means to classify things as fine art. Resnick said the journal’s theme this year is especially relevant to the club’s goal of making art history more welcoming to everyone.

“Art history has a pretty elite history and reputation, so we’re really trying to challenge those concepts to create a community where everyone can feel comfortable.”

