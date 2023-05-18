Deepika, Aishwarya, Anushka, Alia, etc.

The emergence of AI-generated images depicting popular celebrities in virtually impossible situations or roles has taken the internet by storm. Many free or paid AI-powered websites allow artists and content creators to bring their wildest imaginations to life. One such website is Midjourney, which is currently leading the photography industry. With the help of AI technology, content creators imagine celebrities in unexpected scenarios and odd jobs, unleashing a wave of creative and entertaining content.

From seeing big-name actors as musicians to astronauts, these AI-generated images pushed the boundaries of reality. This growing trend has also taken over India, as many digital artists have already caused a stir on social media with their wild AI-generated images. One of these digital creators is saheedwhich has been in the news for some time now for putting celebrities and famous personalities in totally different situations in its AI-generated images.

Well, this time around, the digital creator has imagined the popular Bollywood actresses as older women. The artist wanted to show how gracefully Bollywood divas have embraced the passage of time. One look at the AI-generated images and you’ll fall in love with the awesome power of AI that keeps getting better. So without further ado, let’s get straight to it.

#1. AI-generated image of Katrina Kaif as an older woman

The stunning diva, Katrina Kaif, is one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses. The actress is also considered one of B-town’s most successful actresses, thanks to her notable career. Known for her versatility and stunning performances, she gave a string of hit movies during her acting journey. An AI-generated image of Katrina depicts her as an older woman. The image beautifully showcased her graceful aging, emphasizing her timeless beauty and elegance.

#2. AI imagined Deepika Padukone as an elderly woman

Deepika Padukone has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with her brilliant career. Renowned for her acting talent and charisma, she has been largely successful in Bollywood. An AI-generated image of Deepika was posted by the digital creator in which he featured her as an older woman. The image has been beautifully created with the help of AI, which clearly highlights her graceful aging.

#3. AI-generated image of Shraddha Kapoor as an elderly woman

The heart of millions, Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses. She is admired and loved for staying away from controversy and living a sorted life with her friends and family. Besides her humility, she is admired for her exceptional talent and her magnetic screen presence. Now, an AI-generated image of Shraddha has surfaced on the internet, in which she can be seen as an older woman. The photo beautifully shows her graceful transition to old age.

#4. AI imagined Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an elderly person

Bollywood actress, who continues to make India proud with her Hollywood achievements, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is indeed a global celebrity now. With so many blockbusters in Indian films and critically acclaimed Hollywood web series to her name, Priyanka continues to set the bar high for other Indian actresses. However, an AI-generated depiction of Priyanka has emerged on social media depicting her as an older woman. As a result, the actress looked more like her mother, Madhu Chopra, and hence, that says a lot about the power of AI.

#5. AI-generated image of Anushka Sharma embracing old age

Popular Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma never misses an opportunity to make everyone fall in love with her. From her flabby photos with her husband, Virat Kohli, to adorable snippets of her playtime with her daughter, Vamika, Anushka’s social media is indeed therapy for her millions of fans. Recently, an AI-generated image of the older version of the actress has been circulating on social media after a digital creator posted it on her Instagram account. The photo has received a lot of love from Anushka’s fans as it depicts her graceful aging.

#6. AI-generated image of Kriti Sanon as an elderly woman

The still breathtaking actress, Kriti Sanon is indeed a gifted actress, who always puts herself in the shoes of her movie characters. Time and time again, we have seen her impress audiences and critics alike with her acting performances in films. However, an AI-generated depiction of Kriti has emerged on the internet, in which she can be seen as an older version of herself. The AI ​​perfectly depicted how the actress gracefully embraced the passage of time.

#7. AI imagined Alia Bhatt as an older woman

The charming actress, Alia Bhatt’s versatility and her captivating performances in so many films have finally cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Recently, a digital creator posted an AI-generated image of Alia, illustrating the actress’ old age. The AI-generated image showed her graceful aging, proving that she is a timeless beauty.

#8. AI-generated image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embracing old age

Even today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the most magnificent actresses, and she can easily give any young actress a hard time with her timeless grace and beauty. With an illustrious career in the Indian film industry, Aishwarya continues to rule the big screens with her appearances. Recently, an artist imagined the old version of Aishwarya and created it with the help of Midjourney. The AI-generated image of the timeless beauty left netizens in awe of the actress, as she looked beautiful even in her old age.

Well, we’re in love with all those AI-generated images. But which is your favorite? Let us know.

Courtesy of AI-generated images: saheed

