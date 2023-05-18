Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction critic, Busted bassist is often in tears | Television & radio

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction begins with Busted bassist’s wife, Emma. In their big, bright Hertfordshire home, the TV presenter opens a drawer that tends to stay closed. She retrieves a diary she hasn’t read since she wrote it near their wedding in 2008. It contains, she says with a tight smile, notes of what I knew that he had consumed. She reads a few starters: bottle of champagne couple of wines couple of wines another bottle of champagne. The words and more refer to drugs. There are entries for each day. I used to drive everywhere looking for her, she said, gushing.

It sets the stage for this intimate and often tearful exploration of Williss’ decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction. A back-and-forth story between relapse and sobriety that focuses as much on Emma’s pain as it does on Williss. Celebrity addiction is a well-known topic, but its devastating impact on families is less explored. Williss’ film, in which he travels across the country and into his own past in an attempt to find out why he is the way he is, is equal parts Emma film. Her last relapse occurred when the youngest of their three children was 10 months old. His first words on camera are about his wife: I’ve hurt her so many times I don’t know where to start.

I’ve hurt her so many times I don’t know where to start Willis with his wife, Emma, ​​in 2017. Photograph: Ian West/PA

Let’s start with the band, formed in 2002 by Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson, who came last on board and were the first, three years later, to say they wanted out. During their brief stint at the top, Busted was huge. Sold out arena tours, millions of albums sold or, as Willis said at the time, all I saw was boobs everywhere! Dark. At the age of 18, he signed a six-figure contract. At 22, he was a drug addict. He could not arrive at noon without drinking and consuming. During a later relapse that stunned Emma as she followed eight years of sobriety, Willis took six grams of cocaine a day. It wasn’t rocknroll, he said. It was really sad. Today he’s sober, but I haven’t recovered, he says. My head is fucked.

Williss’ relapses happen when he’s on the road. What really scares him is how much he loves the lifestyle. We talk less about its favorable environment, which seems like an omission. When Simpson comes over for a cup of tea, they laugh about the night in Germany (which Willis barely remembers) when they drank 30 or 40 B52s and Simpson threw up in Willis’ suitcase. I dragged him to the airport letting him vomit from below, remembers Willis. Simpson says he had no idea how bad things were. We were kids, Willis shrugs. Which would have been the perfect time to repeatedly bring up the music industry’s failure to fulfill its duty of care. But no.

Instead, Willis returns to his messy childhood, most of which he doesn’t remember. He travels to Molesey in Surrey, where he grew up, to meet his brother, Darren. Their parents divorced when he was three and Darren was five. A stepfather, with whom things got heated, entered the scene. Above all, Willis wanted to be somewhere else, music was his escape. He later breaks down telling a Tavistock consultant that he has become a bit of a robot. Even as a child, he chased oblivion. It started out as a matter of survival. Back on a bench in the field where he used to smoke weed, drink and once he fell out of a tree exhausted (he doesn’t remember either) he and Darren talk for the first time in their childhood and how Darren left when he was 13 to live with their father. I always felt guilty for leaving you there, he said. I always felt guilty for not being with you, Willis replies.

He returns to the first rehab center he attended in Bournemouth. Three days after he left, he and Emma got married, and he survived the wedding sober. Both are involved in a Glasgow project supporting families of drug addicts. This is Emma’s first time asking for help, and while the stories told in a group session are heartbreaking, her inability to articulate what she’s been through is equally heartbreaking. I didn’t know groups like this existed, she said breaking down.

Willis remains terrified of relapsing, so it seems appropriate and yes, worried the documentary will end as he prepares to resume a Busted reunion tour. His manager phones to get the band’s tour rider. For Simpson, his chips, four bottles of red wine, two bottles of white wine and a lager, which frankly made me worried about him too. For Bourne, his wonderful creations Um Bongo and Dairy Milk. And for Willis, protein powder, MCT oil, nuts and berries. Emma is also terrified. But she’s also got a clear eye on what they’re struggling with: it’s part of who he is, she says of Williss’ addiction. And who he is is the one I love.