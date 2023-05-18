Entertainment
Winston obtains a transactions team of 11 lawyers in Paris
- Winston & Strawn in Paris seized a transactional team of 11 lawyers, including four partners, from the French firm Hoche Avocats. The interdisciplinary group is led by the partner laugh Lahrèchespecialist in private equity and M&A, as well as his partner Edith Boucaya. Partner Sophie Dechaumet focuses on labor law and partners Ariane Berthoud, on finance. (Winston.com)
- Agreement update: Sidley Austin, along with three separate teams of attorneys, is representing former NBA star Magic Johnson, ProShares co-founder and CEO Michael Sapir, and a third investor joining the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc. Josh Harris in a $6.05 billion investment. acquisition of the National Football Leagues Washington Commanders team. Swaine & Moore Cravath represents Commanders and its vendors, Dan Snyder and his family. Davis Polk and Wardwell said he was advising Harris and his partners. Hogan Lovells said he represented the Harris-led consortium including former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt and David Blitzer, head of Blackstone and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in the deal. (Businesswire)
- Aviation technology company Skyryse has hired a former World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. General Counsel Blake Bilstad as Legal Director and Corporate Secretary. A partner at Cooley LLP early in his career, Bilstad most recently served as top counsel for connected fitness and media company Beachbody Co. Inc. (Skyryse.com)
- Akerman launched a staffing litigation team to provide interdisciplinary legal services for staffing companies. The team is led by a partner Sarah Kroll-Rosenbaum. (Akerman.com)
- A Florida federal judge has threatened to jail a Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney attorney who took a photo inside court. (Daily Business Review)
- As private equity firms compete to increase their assets under management and fees, they increasingly view their rivals as potential acquisition targets. (WSJ)
- Several companies are criticizing the Federal Trade Commission for what they call intrusive and cumbersome registration requirements. (Corporate legal advisor)
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, looking for a merger agreement after losing dozens of partners, lost two more partners, this time to UK-based insurance law firm Clyde & Co. Joining Clyde are Miami-based litigants Laura Besvinick And Julie Nevins. (Reuters)
- Akerman hired an experienced transactional tax lawyer Anne Levin Nussbaum as a partner in New York in its renewable energy and electrical power practice. She comes from Mintz PC, where she was a member of the tax section and the energy and sustainability group. (Akerman.com)
- Cozen OConnor added a tax lawyer Christopher McLoon as a member in Philadelphia. He was previously a partner at Nutter McClennen & Fish. (Cozen.com)
- Eversheds Sutherland has added a corporate restructuring lawyer Jennifer Kimble as a senior attorney in New York. She comes from Lowenstein Sandler. (Eversheds-Sutherland.com)
- DLA Piper landed Seyfarth Shaw’s real estate lawyer Michel Rechtin, a 30-year veteran who has been a partner at several other major law firms, as an associate in Chicago. (FOR Piper)
- Hinshaw & Culbertson has recruited an insurance litigator Rebecca Moore as a partner in the company’s Global Insurance Services practice group in Houston. She comes from Sheehy, Ware, Pappas & Grubbs. (HinshawLaw.com)
- Employer-side labor law firm Fisher Phillips said litigant Wendy Baker, a former partner at the firm, joined Los Angeles as legal counsel. She comes from The Arts Institutes International, where she was Vice President and General Counsel. (FisherPhillips.com)
- In a recent survey, UK corporate legal department heads said their law firms lacked the technology to meet their needs. (London time)
