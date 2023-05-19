American rapper Ludacris honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star as Vin Diesel and LL Cool J attend the ceremony | American News





American rapper and actor Ludacris has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The entertainer, real name Chris Bridges, thanked his fans, family and “the people who showed up for me” and promised to “continue to break stereotypes” at the ceremony. He has sold over 24 million albums worldwide with songs including Stand Up, Get Back, Southern Hospitality, Number One Spot, Money Maker and My Chick Bad. He also starred in the hit Fast And Furious franchise. Ludacris was joined at the Los Angeles ceremony by his co-star Vin Diesel and rapper LL Cool J, who both delivered speeches. He was also surprised by his daughter who had previously told him that she would not be in Los Angeles to attend the event. Karma Bridges described his father as “my rock, my hero” and “the perfect example of a father”. Diesel also praised Ludacris’ curiosity, loyalty and gratitude and said he wouldn’t be “here” without the rapper. Picture:

Ludacris introduces himself as his daughter, Karma Bridges speaks, during the unveiling of his star

“We’ve never seen anyone dominate the music world and then come to dominate the movie business while being an entrepreneur like he is,” he said. In his own remarks, Ludacris thanked his “village” for helping him go from “young man with a dream” to being honored on the Walk of Fame. Picture:

Rapper Ludacris unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to break those stereotypes and show people it’s possible to make everyone who brought me here proud,” he said. declared. “Because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today. I am driven by legacy and history. “And I’m the culmination of the people who showed up for me today, who believed in me and pushed me to be inspired. I’m your reflection.” Ludacris’ star is the 2,756th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the Movies category. It is located at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/us-rapper-ludacris-honoured-with-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-as-vin-diesel-and-ll-cool-j-attend-ceremony-12884093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos