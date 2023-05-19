Martha Stewart reveals her skincare secrets | Entertainment

Martha Stewart starts each day with a green juice to help maintain her glowing, ageless complexion.
The 82-year-old businesswoman and TV personality has revealed how she’s kept her youthful looks without going under the knife, including the healthy concoction she makes from produce from her own farm.
Revealing her skincare secrets, she told Page Six Style: I start every morning with my signature green juice, which I make with ingredients fresh from my farm.
This is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin.
And Martha always makes sure she has sunscreen with her.
She said, ‘Never leave the house without good sunscreen.”
Martha uses different lotions and potions and likes to change up the products she uses.
She added, “I’m very curious about skincare and I’m always trying new products.”
Martha previously shared how to copy her thirsty selfies with the help of beauty brand Clea de Peau.
The domestic goddess shared the secrets of how she got that perfect poolside photo that made headlines – and 14 alleged marriage proposals – in May 2020.
Captioning the tutorial videos on Instagram, the star said: Remember my iconic thirst trap? I finally reveal how I create the perfect selfie.”
In the video, the homeware entrepreneurs voiceover reads: Thirst Trap 101, so you want to know how I create my perfect selfies?
When the iconic photo appears in the background, the video says: Oh yeah, that was some of my best work.
It begins: Fabulous first project. Then conceal only where necessary. Being effortless is key. Now add a touch of gloss.
Then say the magic phrase, prompting Martha to repeat the name of the skincare and cosmetics line.
In a corresponding statement, Martha added: The range of concealer shades come in handy for different concealing tasks. You can use it to cover everything from blemishes to large pores and bruises.
I like to apply it with a very soft brush and not just with my fingertips. There are many good, good, good things to use concealer for.
The Martha and Snoops Potluck Dinner Party star is very curious about quality skincare and has listed her favorites from the range.
She said: I have always been curious about good skincare and have been using their products for a very long time. The Crme ($550/$520) is one of my favorite face creams, as is their Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme ($280/$215).
In 2020, the star shared some of her lifestyle tips for keeping a youthful aura.
Martha said: just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains.
She continued: I climbed Kilimanjaro. For God’s sake, I climbed the Himalayas. You have to do this stuff. It’s the kind of stuff that keeps a person vibrant and young and that’s important.