Entertainment
Bollywood is a dream come true
Javed Ali is widely recognized for his powerful and emotional singing and is considered one of the finest singers in Indian film music today. He has worked with many of the top music directors in the industry including Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Jatin Lalit, Sohail Sen and Ankit Tiwari. In addition to this impressive list, he is also a privileged collaborator of the famous music composer AR Rahman and has contributed several unforgettable tracks such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tum tak, Kun Faya Kun, Ranjha Ranjha, Guzarish, Arziyan (Delhi-6), And Jashn-E-Bahaara. Javed incorporates romantic, classic, semi-classic, Sufi And ghazal influences in his voice. Ahead of his impending concert in the city, we catch up with the singing sensation that tells us how the industry has changed over the years, making music more immersive and inclusive.
What can Hyderabadis expect at your concert?
I’ll start with some of my popular hits like Jashn-e-Bahaara, Kajra Re And Kun Faya Kun which I’m sure you all love. I will also be performing some of my more recent numbers. But I don’t want to reveal too much! I promise to entertain you with a mix of soulful melodies and catchy melodies.
One day Teri Raahon Mein to present what has been the most exciting part of your singing career?
One day Teri Raahon Mein is definitely a song close to my heart. But I would also like to be remembered for Kajra Re. As for the most exciting part of my singing career, I would say there were many moments that left me overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. One of the most exciting moments was when I was first approached to sing for a Bollywood movie. It was a dream come true, and the fact that One day Teri Raahon Mein became a huge hit, which made it even more special. Another highlight of my career has been the opportunity to work with some of the most talented songwriters and musicians in the industry. Collaborating with legends like AR Rahman and Pritam has been an absolute honor and a learning experience that I will always cherish. The love and appreciation I get from my fans is what keeps me going and makes all the hard work worth it.
How has the music industry evolved over the years?
One of the biggest changes has been the move from physical music to digital music, which has made it easier for people to access music anytime and anywhere. It has also brought about changes in the way music is produced and distributed, with an increased focus on streaming services and social media. I’m also happy to see that independent artists are now able to build successful careers without depending on record labels.
And how have audiences changed?
When I started my career as a playback singer in Bollywood, the industry was quite different from what it is now. The music was more focused on movie soundtracks and less emphasis on non-cinematic music. The audiences at the time were also different. With fewer options available, people would eagerly wait for the latest movie songs to be released and repeatedly listen to them on the radio or buy physical copies. The way people consumed music was more focused on individual songs, rather than entire albums or playlists. Today, with the rise of the internet and digital music, the industry has become more diverse and accessible. Independent artists now have a platform to share their music, and listeners can discover new music from around the world with just a few clicks.
How do you decide to give your nod to a song?
Choosing the right song is an essential part of my job. When I am presented with a new song, I listen carefully to my voice and evaluate it. The first thing I consider is whether the song fits my style and range as a singer. It’s important to me that the song showcases my strengths as a singer and allows me to deliver a compelling performance. I also consider the lyrics and overall message of the song. I want to make sure the song resonates with the intended listeners and fits into the larger context of the project.
Have you always wanted to work as a playback singer in India, especially in Bollywood?
I come from a family of musicians, so music has always been part of my life. I gradually established myself as a playback singer in Bollywood. Even though it wasn’t something I originally planned, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the success I’ve achieved. Singing for Bollywood movies allowed me to work with some of the best composers and lyricists in the industry and gave me a platform to reach a wide audience. I love being able to use my voice to bring characters and stories to life through music, and I’m thrilled to be a part of India’s vibrant film industry.
What is your vision of contemporary musical genres? Would you collaborate one day with popular indie and rap musicians?
Ultimately, for me, music is about connecting with people and expressing emotions and experiences in a way that transcends words. Whether it’s playing back songs for movies or collaborating with other artists from different genres, I’m always excited about the possibilities that music has to offer. I think the contemporary music scene in India is incredibly diverse and exciting, with a wide range of genres. From indie rock to rap to EDM, there’s something for everyone, and I’m always interested in hearing new music and discovering new artists.
How did AR Rahman influence your musical style and your approach?
He has also been a great mentor and friend to me. In terms of style, its influence can be seen in the way I approach singing.
As a playback singer, you’ve lent your voice to a variety of genres, including ghazals, qawwalisAnd Sufi music. How do you navigate between different styles and maintain the authenticity of each genre?
I work closely with the music composer and lyricist to understand the vision and emotion behind a song. I believe the key to navigating different genres is approaching each song with an open mind and heart and letting the music guide you. As a singer, my goal is always to bring out the beauty and emotion in the music and to connect deeply with the audience, regardless of genre. I also think it’s important to stay true to the essence of the genre while bringing your personal style and interpretation.
1,000. May 21. At Shikpakala Vedika, Madhapur.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/culture/music/2023/may/19/javed-ali-bollywood-is-a-dream-come-true-49136.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DeSantis privately says Trump cannot win the 2024 presidential race
- Bollywood is a dream come true
- BYU Football Adds WR Keelan Marion From Transfer Portal
- Meta and Google News Add Fuel to Open Source AI Fire
- Older dogs who sleep badly may have dementia, study says
- Imran Khan says for him that reprimanding the Pakistani army “is like criticizing my children” | world news
- Joe Biden announces he will meet Xi Jinping | Footnote
- Rishi Sunak faces three nightmarish by-elections after Boris Johnson honors list trap
- UK announces new sanctions on Russia as Rishi Sunak arrives at G7 talks | Rishi Sunak
- The 10 best beaches in the United States in 2023 – NBC Boston
- Martha Stewart reveals her skincare secrets | Entertainment
- CWI announces improved travel policy for team West Indian women