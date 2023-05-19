Bollywood is a dream come true

Javed Ali is widely recognized for his powerful and emotional singing and is considered one of the finest singers in Indian film music today. He has worked with many of the top music directors in the industry including Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Jatin Lalit, Sohail Sen and Ankit Tiwari. In addition to this impressive list, he is also a privileged collaborator of the famous music composer AR Rahman and has contributed several unforgettable tracks such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tum tak, Kun Faya Kun, Ranjha Ranjha, Guzarish, Arziyan (Delhi-6), And Jashn-E-Bahaara. Javed incorporates romantic, classic, semi-classic, Sufi And ghazal influences in his voice. Ahead of his impending concert in the city, we catch up with the singing sensation that tells us how the industry has changed over the years, making music more immersive and inclusive.

What can Hyderabadis expect at your concert?

I’ll start with some of my popular hits like Jashn-e-Bahaara, Kajra Re And Kun Faya Kun which I’m sure you all love. I will also be performing some of my more recent numbers. But I don’t want to reveal too much! I promise to entertain you with a mix of soulful melodies and catchy melodies.

One day Teri Raahon Mein to present what has been the most exciting part of your singing career?

One day Teri Raahon Mein is definitely a song close to my heart. But I would also like to be remembered for Kajra Re. As for the most exciting part of my singing career, I would say there were many moments that left me overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. One of the most exciting moments was when I was first approached to sing for a Bollywood movie. It was a dream come true, and the fact that One day Teri Raahon Mein became a huge hit, which made it even more special. Another highlight of my career has been the opportunity to work with some of the most talented songwriters and musicians in the industry. Collaborating with legends like AR Rahman and Pritam has been an absolute honor and a learning experience that I will always cherish. The love and appreciation I get from my fans is what keeps me going and makes all the hard work worth it.

How has the music industry evolved over the years?

One of the biggest changes has been the move from physical music to digital music, which has made it easier for people to access music anytime and anywhere. It has also brought about changes in the way music is produced and distributed, with an increased focus on streaming services and social media. I’m also happy to see that independent artists are now able to build successful careers without depending on record labels.

And how have audiences changed?

When I started my career as a playback singer in Bollywood, the industry was quite different from what it is now. The music was more focused on movie soundtracks and less emphasis on non-cinematic music. The audiences at the time were also different. With fewer options available, people would eagerly wait for the latest movie songs to be released and repeatedly listen to them on the radio or buy physical copies. The way people consumed music was more focused on individual songs, rather than entire albums or playlists. Today, with the rise of the internet and digital music, the industry has become more diverse and accessible. Independent artists now have a platform to share their music, and listeners can discover new music from around the world with just a few clicks.

How do you decide to give your nod to a song?

Choosing the right song is an essential part of my job. When I am presented with a new song, I listen carefully to my voice and evaluate it. The first thing I consider is whether the song fits my style and range as a singer. It’s important to me that the song showcases my strengths as a singer and allows me to deliver a compelling performance. I also consider the lyrics and overall message of the song. I want to make sure the song resonates with the intended listeners and fits into the larger context of the project.

Have you always wanted to work as a playback singer in India, especially in Bollywood?

I come from a family of musicians, so music has always been part of my life. I gradually established myself as a playback singer in Bollywood. Even though it wasn’t something I originally planned, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the success I’ve achieved. Singing for Bollywood movies allowed me to work with some of the best composers and lyricists in the industry and gave me a platform to reach a wide audience. I love being able to use my voice to bring characters and stories to life through music, and I’m thrilled to be a part of India’s vibrant film industry.

What is your vision of contemporary musical genres? Would you collaborate one day with popular indie and rap musicians?

Ultimately, for me, music is about connecting with people and expressing emotions and experiences in a way that transcends words. Whether it’s playing back songs for movies or collaborating with other artists from different genres, I’m always excited about the possibilities that music has to offer. I think the contemporary music scene in India is incredibly diverse and exciting, with a wide range of genres. From indie rock to rap to EDM, there’s something for everyone, and I’m always interested in hearing new music and discovering new artists.

How did AR Rahman influence your musical style and your approach?

He has also been a great mentor and friend to me. In terms of style, its influence can be seen in the way I approach singing.

As a playback singer, you’ve lent your voice to a variety of genres, including ghazals, qawwalisAnd Sufi music. How do you navigate between different styles and maintain the authenticity of each genre?

I work closely with the music composer and lyricist to understand the vision and emotion behind a song. I believe the key to navigating different genres is approaching each song with an open mind and heart and letting the music guide you. As a singer, my goal is always to bring out the beauty and emotion in the music and to connect deeply with the audience, regardless of genre. I also think it’s important to stay true to the essence of the genre while bringing your personal style and interpretation.

1,000. May 21. At Shikpakala Vedika, Madhapur.