Austrian actor and muse Luchino Visconti was 78

Helmut Berger, the Austrian actor and regular collaborator with Luchino Visconti who became one of the most recognizable faces of European art house cinema in the 1960s, has died aged 78. The news was announced by the actor’s agent, who wrote that he had died “peacefully yet unexpectedly” on his management company’s website.

Born in Austria in 1944, Berger moved to Rome and began pursuing an acting career after expressing disinterest in following his parents into the hospitality industry. He first found work as an extra before meeting Visconti in 1964. The director of “Rocco and his brothers” gave Berger a small role in his 1967 film “The Witches”, an omnibus film also directed by Vittorio By Sica and Pier Paolo. Pasolini. Berger and Visconti began a professional and romantic relationship that would shape the European film landscape for the next decade.

Berger’s most prominent roles came in two of Visconti’s subsequent projects: “The Damned” and “Ludwig.” In 1969’s “The Damned,” Berger played a fictional unhinged heir to a steel empire in Nazi Germany who was willing to bend his morals and do business with Hitler in order to satisfy his desires for money. and power (among others). Three years later, ‘Ludwig’ saw him play the infamous ‘Swan King’, Ludwig II of Bavaria, in a film exploring the late monarch’s obsession with extravagance and the opulent lifestyle that kept him alive. finally declared insane. Both films saw him portray powerful men with ambiguous sexualities, which helped make Berger one of the most notable sex symbols of his time.

He teamed up with Visconti on the 1974 film “Conversation Piece,” which starred Burt Lancaster as an aging professor who develops a close relationship with a younger man (Berger). Many interpreted the project as an allegory for the close relationship Visconti and Berger developed over their decade of working together. It was Visconti’s penultimate film before his death in 1976 and the last project the two men would work on together.

Berger continued acting until his retirement in 2019, memorably playing the lead role in Oscar Wilde’s adaptation of Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray” and Frederick Keinszig in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”