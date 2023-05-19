Entertainment
Austrian actor and muse Luchino Visconti was 78
Helmut Berger, the Austrian actor and regular collaborator with Luchino Visconti who became one of the most recognizable faces of European art house cinema in the 1960s, has died aged 78. The news was announced by the actor’s agent, who wrote that he had died “peacefully yet unexpectedly” on his management company’s website.
Born in Austria in 1944, Berger moved to Rome and began pursuing an acting career after expressing disinterest in following his parents into the hospitality industry. He first found work as an extra before meeting Visconti in 1964. The director of “Rocco and his brothers” gave Berger a small role in his 1967 film “The Witches”, an omnibus film also directed by Vittorio By Sica and Pier Paolo. Pasolini. Berger and Visconti began a professional and romantic relationship that would shape the European film landscape for the next decade.
Berger’s most prominent roles came in two of Visconti’s subsequent projects: “The Damned” and “Ludwig.” In 1969’s “The Damned,” Berger played a fictional unhinged heir to a steel empire in Nazi Germany who was willing to bend his morals and do business with Hitler in order to satisfy his desires for money. and power (among others). Three years later, ‘Ludwig’ saw him play the infamous ‘Swan King’, Ludwig II of Bavaria, in a film exploring the late monarch’s obsession with extravagance and the opulent lifestyle that kept him alive. finally declared insane. Both films saw him portray powerful men with ambiguous sexualities, which helped make Berger one of the most notable sex symbols of his time.
He teamed up with Visconti on the 1974 film “Conversation Piece,” which starred Burt Lancaster as an aging professor who develops a close relationship with a younger man (Berger). Many interpreted the project as an allegory for the close relationship Visconti and Berger developed over their decade of working together. It was Visconti’s penultimate film before his death in 1976 and the last project the two men would work on together.
Berger continued acting until his retirement in 2019, memorably playing the lead role in Oscar Wilde’s adaptation of Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray” and Frederick Keinszig in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiewire.com/news/obituary/helmut-berger-dead-1234865024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Austrian actor and muse Luchino Visconti was 78
- Tennis team KC Christian wins state title
- Andrea Marcel Case, entrepreneur, business owner, fashion designer and teacher, has died at 78
- Community Wealth Building Pilots 2023: A Small Business Incubator for Latinx Creatives
- Innovative vehicle design winner honored at Kettering University’s GM Mobility Research Center
- Bradley International Airport offers nonstop flights to Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans
- Cholesterol, blood pressure genes linked to Alzheimer’s risk
- A strong earthquake strikes the island of Crete. No damage was reported
- DeSantis privately says Trump cannot win the 2024 presidential race
- Bollywood is a dream come true
- BYU Football Adds WR Keelan Marion From Transfer Portal
- Meta and Google News Add Fuel to Open Source AI Fire