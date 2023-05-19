New allegations emerge regarding the work environment at Hollywoods Horses

New information has surfaced in the divorce between co-owners of Horses Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson, a day after the Los Angeles Time first broke the story. The Hollywood Reporter To posted additional details restraining order filings, including alleged accounts of how Horses workers were affected by landlords while forced to work on the same premises.

According to the filings, that the Journalist Published in full on Wednesday, May 17, Aghajanian and Johnson allege confrontational behavior that took place at the restaurant, including a staff walkout, one employee threatening to quit, and Aghajanian was ultimately kicked out of the restaurant.

In Johnson’s restraining order application filed Oct. 31, 2022, she asked Aghajanian to stay 100 yards away from Johnson and their three dogs. However, as employees and co-owners of Horses, they were still allowed to enter the restaurant, but Aghajanian was required to stay 10 feet away from Johnson and only discuss work-related issues.

Aghajanian alleged that Johnson was weaponizing the #MeToo movement to take over their restaurants.

Johnson’s filing alleges that when Aghajanian appeared at the scene in November 2022, all staff walked out in protest. Johnson went further, describing the tension at Horses: People in our workplace say he’s gone manic, before saying an employee threatened to quit. Johnson detailed an incident in which she alleges Aghajanian cornered an employee in order to find out where Johnson was and what she told them. She also said Aghajanian had threatened to kill himself and she feared he might hurt someone.

The released documents also detail the Aghajanians’ account of events, in which he claims Johnson called him a coward allegedly in order to get him to violate the order. Aghajanian alleges Johnson said, This is my house, again referring to the restaurant, trying to incite a negative response, saying she also told staff he was a sex addict and animal abuser. Aghajanian also alleges that she told staff that he was a master manipulator, did not care about staff and would not return to work at the restaurant. Aghajanian said the actions undermined any credibility he had despite Johnson’s restraining order specifically allowing him to work there. He says these alleged statements gave Johnson firmer control of the restaurant.

The restaurant appeared open for dinner last night.

Late yesterday, May 17, Horses too released a statement on Instagram which claimed that Aghajanian had been on leave from the restaurant since November 2022 and that the kitchen had been under Johnson's management since then. As of Thursday night at press time, there were still plenty of seats available at the Garden Patio restaurants and a few 10 p.m. reservations inside the dining room.

Initially reported yesterday speak Los Angeles TimeJohnson claims in her documents that Aghajanian physically assaulted her and mistreated their cats, resulting in the death of numerous animals. The daily beast deposit report mentions several incidents of abusive behavior dating back to 2019, including Aghanjanian allegedly grabbing and dragging Johnson across the floor, bending her fingers back and grabbing her hard enough to bruise her.

In Aghajanians own request for a restraining order, which was then refused, he alleged that Johnson threatened him and burned him with hot cooking utensils twice. In the Aghajanians’ filing, his best friend, Samuel Burchett, who lived with the couple in Tennessee when they worked at Catbird Seat, said he saw Johnson yelling belligerently, stomping on the Aghajanians’ feet and kicking him. Aghajanian, told the daily beast over the phone from Thailand where he was working on a pop-up restaurant that Johnson was weaponizing the #MeToo movement to take over their restaurants.

Since opening in September 2021, Horses, which is also co-owned by debut restaurateur Stephen Light, had been critically acclaimed and popular with the see-and-see crowd in Los Angeles. Between reports that praised their kitchens supposedly egalitarian approach from dish design to an alleged connection to former Spotted Pig and Hearth & Hound owner Ken Friedman (who was credibly accused of sexual harassment in 2018), the restaurant has had its ups and downs in its functioning. In a statement to Eater LA last year, a rep for Horses said Friedman was in no way involved with the restaurant.

Johnson currently resides in New Jersey ahead of the previously announced opening of Froggys restaurant in New York, whose debut has been delayed indefinitely due to Johnson and Aghajanians’ divorce proceedings. This restaurant was advertised with news that Thomas Carter who himself faced allegations of creating a toxic work environment plagued by sexualized comments and aggressive slurs at acclaimed NYC restaurants Estela and Cafe Altro Paradiso (he has since walked away from bothlisten)) was an advisor to Froggys, although Carter stated that he was no longer involved with Froggys. On Thursday, May 18, Eater NY announced that its it is unclear whether Johnson or Aghajanian will be involved with the frogs.

This story is still in development.