Entertainment
New allegations emerge regarding the work environment at Hollywoods Horses
New information has surfaced in the divorce between co-owners of Horses Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson, a day after the Los Angeles Time first broke the story. The Hollywood Reporter To posted additional details restraining order filings, including alleged accounts of how Horses workers were affected by landlords while forced to work on the same premises.
According to the filings, that the Journalist Published in full on Wednesday, May 17, Aghajanian and Johnson allege confrontational behavior that took place at the restaurant, including a staff walkout, one employee threatening to quit, and Aghajanian was ultimately kicked out of the restaurant.
In Johnson’s restraining order application filed Oct. 31, 2022, she asked Aghajanian to stay 100 yards away from Johnson and their three dogs. However, as employees and co-owners of Horses, they were still allowed to enter the restaurant, but Aghajanian was required to stay 10 feet away from Johnson and only discuss work-related issues.
Johnson’s filing alleges that when Aghajanian appeared at the scene in November 2022, all staff walked out in protest. Johnson went further, describing the tension at Horses: People in our workplace say he’s gone manic, before saying an employee threatened to quit. Johnson detailed an incident in which she alleges Aghajanian cornered an employee in order to find out where Johnson was and what she told them. She also said Aghajanian had threatened to kill himself and she feared he might hurt someone.
The released documents also detail the Aghajanians’ account of events, in which he claims Johnson called him a coward allegedly in order to get him to violate the order. Aghajanian alleges Johnson said, This is my house, again referring to the restaurant, trying to incite a negative response, saying she also told staff he was a sex addict and animal abuser. Aghajanian also alleges that she told staff that he was a master manipulator, did not care about staff and would not return to work at the restaurant. Aghajanian said the actions undermined any credibility he had despite Johnson’s restraining order specifically allowing him to work there. He says these alleged statements gave Johnson firmer control of the restaurant.
Late yesterday, May 17, Horses too released a statement on Instagram which claimed that Aghajanian had been on leave from the restaurant since November 2022 and that the kitchen had been under Johnson’s management since then. The restaurant appeared open for dinner last night and was busy outside with a few customers standing around. As of Thursday night at press time, there were still plenty of seats available at the Garden Patio restaurants and a few 10 p.m. reservations inside the dining room.
Initially reported yesterday speak Los Angeles TimeJohnson claims in her documents that Aghajanian physically assaulted her and mistreated their cats, resulting in the death of numerous animals. The daily beast deposit report mentions several incidents of abusive behavior dating back to 2019, including Aghanjanian allegedly grabbing and dragging Johnson across the floor, bending her fingers back and grabbing her hard enough to bruise her.
In Aghajanians own request for a restraining order, which was then refused, he alleged that Johnson threatened him and burned him with hot cooking utensils twice. In the Aghajanians’ filing, his best friend, Samuel Burchett, who lived with the couple in Tennessee when they worked at Catbird Seat, said he saw Johnson yelling belligerently, stomping on the Aghajanians’ feet and kicking him. Aghajanian, told the daily beast over the phone from Thailand where he was working on a pop-up restaurant that Johnson was weaponizing the #MeToo movement to take over their restaurants.
Since opening in September 2021, Horses, which is also co-owned by debut restaurateur Stephen Light, had been critically acclaimed and popular with the see-and-see crowd in Los Angeles. Between reports that praised their kitchens supposedly egalitarian approach from dish design to an alleged connection to former Spotted Pig and Hearth & Hound owner Ken Friedman (who was credibly accused of sexual harassment in 2018), the restaurant has had its ups and downs in its functioning. In a statement to Eater LA last year, a rep for Horses said Friedman was in no way involved with the restaurant.
Johnson currently resides in New Jersey ahead of the previously announced opening of Froggys restaurant in New York, whose debut has been delayed indefinitely due to Johnson and Aghajanians’ divorce proceedings. This restaurant was advertised with news that Thomas Carter who himself faced allegations of creating a toxic work environment plagued by sexualized comments and aggressive slurs at acclaimed NYC restaurants Estela and Cafe Altro Paradiso (he has since walked away from bothlisten)) was an advisor to Froggys, although Carter stated that he was no longer involved with Froggys. On Thursday, May 18, Eater NY announced that its it is unclear whether Johnson or Aghajanian will be involved with the frogs.
This story is still in development.
|
Sources
2/ https://la.eater.com/2023/5/18/23729351/horses-hollywood-new-allegations-work-environment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump accuses DeSantis of costing Floridians jobs with Disney feud
- New allegations emerge regarding the work environment at Hollywoods Horses
- How to prevent an inactive Google Account from being deleted
- FDA advisers vote in favor of new RSV vaccine to protect newborns
- 40 commitments, meeting with more than two dozen leaders
- Erdogan’s rival gets tough, courting Turkish nationalists
- Austrian actor and muse Luchino Visconti was 78
- Tennis team KC Christian wins state title
- Andrea Marcel Case, entrepreneur, business owner, fashion designer and teacher, has died at 78
- Community Wealth Building Pilots 2023: A Small Business Incubator for Latinx Creatives
- Innovative vehicle design winner honored at Kettering University’s GM Mobility Research Center
- Bradley International Airport offers nonstop flights to Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans