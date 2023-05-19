A new arcade opens in Orange

Steve Riner wants to make sure young people in the Orange community have a fun and safe place to hang out, and he hopes his new arcade can be that place.

The Orange County native celebrated the grand opening of 6Rs Entertainment Yard on May 6. The company offers classic arcade games, including Mortal Kombat and pinball, as well as modern game consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation, and offers an event venue for birthday parties and other gatherings.

Riners personal passion for video games started at a young age.

We had our NES, the original Nintendo, Christmas of ’87, so that’s where it all started, he said. And then growing up, we had arcades here in town, and then in Gordonsville we had an arcade. When we went for our family gatherings to the other side of the mountain, they had an arcade on site. So it was just a big arcade culture.

People also read…

After retiring as an emergency dispatcher in 2012, Riner said he found himself looking for ways to occupy his time and his interest in arcade games resurfaced.















I got into building a home arcade, so that’s when I started owning the hardware. I’ve been collecting on and off for about 11 years, he says.

It turns out that getting hold of the machines can be just as difficult as the games themselves.

Riner purchased his first arcade machine directly from an Internet seller, but the cost of shipping the unit was extremely high. Fortunately, some additional research and a few strokes of luck allowed him to build his collection.

I bought a bunch of stuff from a local operator who was retiring. Many machines in town have belonged to him for years. I was driving by one day, and his store was on Route 15 and the door was open, he said.

After that, Riner found additional material through online forums, including two games imported from Japan. Jeremy Fox, a friend of his who owns Prince Arcade in Chicago, offered him an unbeatable package on a number of items, and before he knew it, Riner had enough games to fill a room.

I was talking to [Fox] last night and I just had a really good day here yesterday, and I just had to thank him profusely, Riner said. Without him, this would never have happened.

From what he hears, Riner is about to start having a lot of good days.















The arcade attracted 170 paying customers during the opening weekend as well as a lot of enthusiasm from children and parents.

We only announced the grand opening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and we stayed packed from noon until I closed at 8 p.m., Riner said.

Riner attributed much of the excitement about the new arcade to the need for more activities in Orange County aimed at young people. While raising five children with his wife, Emily, he said he noticed there didn’t seem to be the same sorts of opportunities to hang out and socialize that he enjoyed in his youth.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for kids who don’t play sports or kids who play sports, when they’re not playing, to have something to come and do,” he said. It seems like this community has just been starved for things for kids to do. And then you hear it over and over again, adults complaining, Oh, there’s kids all over town, but you’re not giving them a chance to do anything. I mean, idle hands, the devil’s playground.

Instead of just joining the chorus of complaints, Riner decided to be part of the solution. He said that while all ages are welcome, he mostly hopes the arcade will be a nice and safe place to come and hang out where kids can be kids and not be in their house.















It’s also a great place to bridge the gap between generations of gamers. Riner said that while many young gamers may initially visit the arcade to play the games they already know on the new consoles, they will start to branch out and try out some of the classic games.

Surprisingly enough, the younger crowd really dug the pinball machine, which I thought would be mostly for people my age, he said.

Beyond the game itself, Riner said playing in person rather than at home gives children the opportunity to learn valuable social skills and sportsmanship.

You can get side-by-side friendly banter, he said. Let’s face it: when you’re on the internet, a lot of people like to say things they wouldn’t get away with otherwise. It gives kids the opportunity to have that friendly competition, but to figure out how to do it appropriately and not just the craziest thing they can say.

The 6Rs Entertainment Yard is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with extended hours starting soon, said Rinse.

Admission is $12 a day, and patrons are given a wristband so they can come and go throughout the day. For more information, call (540) 308-7295 or stop by the Arcade, located at 110 E. Washington St. in the City of Orange.