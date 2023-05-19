Aishwarya Rai stuns in Cannes 2023 first look, wears huge high heels | Bollywood

Actress Aishwarya Rai is at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and she just made her first appearance. The festival veteran is with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event. For her debut look, she caused a stir in a special shimmery green caftan outfit by Valentino. While her outfit might catch anyone’s attention, it’s also her huge heels that also deserve praise. Read also : Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Aaradhya Bachchan, poses with fans at the airport and tells them “I love you” Aishwarya Rai wore a green Valentino outfit on her first day at Cannes.

In new photos from the festival, Aishwarya is seen posing with a reporter at the event. She wore the Valentino outfit with cape sleeves for the special red carpet outing. She further enhanced the look with her signature matte makeup, dark lips and poker straight hair with a pointed middle parting.

She paired it with gigantic clear PVC high heels. Reacting to her first look, one fan wrote in the comments section, So sweet. Queen, another commented for the actor.

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined the film festival on Wednesday. They received a warm welcome in Cannes. In an online video, shared by a fan club, the mother-daughter duo were presented with a bouquet of flowers when they arrived. They were photographed by paparazzi at Mumbai airport on their way to Cannes.

Aishwarya has walked the red carpet at Cannes since 2002. Over the years, she has been dressed by several popular designers including Sabyasachi, Elie Saab, Roberto Cavalli, and Michael Cinco, among others. Apart from Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela and also made their film festival appearances. In a social media video, paparazzi were seen mistakenly calling Urvashi as Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet. Actress Anushka Sharma is also set to make her Cannes debut this year.

Aishwarya was last in Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The film also stars Jayam Ravi , Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film has already gone through 300 crore at the global box office.