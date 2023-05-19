The Mental Health Association has raised thousands of dollars at the annual luncheon





Actor Henry Winkler, better known as Fonzie from “Happy Days,” was in Orlando to raise awareness about mental health. He was the keynote speaker Tuesday at the Legacy of Champions Luncheon, his annual fundraiser to benefit the Mental Health Association of Central Florida. Click here to learn more about the organization’s free mental health services. Winkler opened up about growing up and why it’s important to listen and stop putting a period at the end of your dreams and negative self-talk. More than 600 people from all over came out to show their support, including Orange County Sheriff John Mina. He talked about the department’s efforts to help when someone is in crisis. “We recently created our behavioral response unit, where deputies are paired with physicians and respond directly to people in mental health crisis. So the mental health association loves it. We try to defuse those situations,” said said Sheriff Mina. WESH 2’s Christina Watkins was also on the show and shared her family’s story of mental health. She is an advocate for mental health awareness and sits on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando. The luncheon’s goal was to raise $50,000 to help expand MHACF’s free Outlook Clinic for uninsured and underinsured adults in Central Florida. Click here to donate. Since 2010, MHACF operated Central Florida’s only free, charitable mental health clinic, the Outlook Clinic. Between 2021 and 2022, 2,760 uninsured adult patients received free drug psychological and psychiatric care.

