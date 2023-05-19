Entertainment
Writers Consider AI in Hollywood
Striking Hollywood Scribes Ponder AI in the Writer's Room
Mandalit del Barco/NPR News
Hollywood writers are in their third week on strike against major studios. Among their demands are higher salaries, more residuals from streaming platforms and the regulation of artificial intelligence. Some writers wonder what type of AI they might face in the writing rooms of the future: a type that makes them redundant or a type that serves as a useful tool for them.
This week, a small plane flew over major Hollywood studios where writers were picketing. He flew a banner that read “Pay writers, you AI holes!” The stunt was organized by director/screenwriter Jacob Reed, who paid for it with small donations from writers, actors, animators, talent agents, fans and others.
Downstairs, picketing Paramount Pictures, comedian Miranda Berman voiced a fear echoed by many others in her industry: that studio executives could eventually replace them with AI.
“This is just the beginning; if they take the writer jobs, they’ll take everyone else’s jobs too,” Berman said. “And also in the movies, the robots kill everyone at the end.”
In movies and on television, writers have envisioned AI as sinister, as in The Terminatoror traitor, like in the movie 2001: A Space Odysseyeven empathetic, as in the film Her.
On another picket line outside Universal Studios, TV screenwriter Lanett Tachel said she’s worried the studios are hiring fewer screenwriters to just tend to the machines.
“We’re fighting here so Alexas and so on don’t write our stories. We’re not here to rewrite a machine,” Tachel said. “We’re not against using, you know, if we can find a way to be reasonable. But they can’t be the genesis of any creation. We’re creating these worlds.”
Tachel said he recently read a script written by Chat GPT. She found it seriously flawed. “They understand the structure of what to do, but there was no depth, there was no spirit. There was no nuance. He wouldn’t understand how to run the race , some jokes, things like that.”
Regulations advocated by the WGA would include prohibiting studios from using AI to write or rewrite things like stories, treatments, and screenplays, or even to write source material that human writers would adapt for use. screen. The union also doesn’t want the writer’s work to be used to train the AI.
Meanwhile, the studios, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, say the use of AI raises “difficult and important creative and legal questions for everyone” and requires more of talks. They also point out that the current agreement already defines writers as people, so AI-generated material would not be eligible for writing credits.
During a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that the development of AI presents opportunities and benefits for the company. “We’re already starting to use AI to create efficiencies and ultimately serve consumers better,” Iger said. “But it’s also clear that AI is going to be very disruptive and could be extremely difficult to manage, especially from an IP management perspective.”
AI experts and writers say that new AI programs are not yet capable of writing good scripts. “I called them the king of pastiche,” says Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist who hosts the Audacy podcast Humans vs. Machines with Gary Marcus. “In a certain sense what they’re doing is regurgitating what they’ve seen before…it’s a sophisticated sense of regurgitation, because they can put in synonyms and paraphrases. But they’re still pretty close to what they’ve seen. It’s pretty easy for them to come up with something that’s, say, prototypical or stereotypical. They’re also pretty good at basic puns and poetic style. But what makes for a movie to work, it’s an interesting idea and an interesting execution, I don’t know if we’re getting it anytime soon.”
Even so, artificial intelligence is beginning to appear in Hollywood productions, and some writers are embracing it as a tool.
Show Writers Mrs Davis used algorithms to generate episode titles. And in the video promo for their show, co-creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof led the Mrs Davis premise through what is called an “AI visualization program”. Computer-generated images appeared as they typed prompts on a keyboard, such as “nun”, “epic adventure”, and “resistance”.
Other Hollywood writers say they use AI in the form of language learning models to come up with ideas, create potential plots or develop characters.
“I use it as a brainstorming tool and as a research aid,” says TV writer Matt Nix, who has tested several AI programs to give him episode ideas for his show. true lies.
He says he recently presented a new show and needed to research how a particular government agency works, which he could have done with a search engine. “But it’s much easier to do it with an AI,” he said, “because immediately after asking, ‘Okay, so what is the internal structure of this organization?’ then you can start building on that and say, ‘okay, so let’s say there’s a character named Joe who has this job and let’s say there’s a character named Tina who has this job. frequency Joe and Tina interact?'”
Nix says that when it comes to generating ideas, if you make just one request, an AI program is likely to spit out the most cliched version of what it’s seen before. “But if you play around with it and say, ‘no, no, I don’t want just one idea for this. I want five ideas for this, “so you have to dig a little deeper and give yourself the least likely ideas.”
Nix played with an AI application called Pickaxe, which was built by Mike Gioia and Ian Eck, who run a film and media production company. They presented their work this week at a summit called “IA On the Lot”.
With Pickaxe, writers can generate written scenes by describing their plots and characters in a text box. Gioia says the writers told them it was a useful tool “to do 80% of the work for them, like bypassing writer’s block, generating a B version less of a scene or a conversation than they can then embellish. It’s a far cry from scriptwriting.”
Gioia says he doesn’t think many writers have to worry about losing their jobs to machines. Eck agrees, saying, “I see it’s the creatives who become more empowered because you always need a creative mind. You need taste. You need to know what makes the drama interesting and the characters interesting, what makes a story good, what makes it human. And that sensitivity doesn’t come from the studio heads.”
I tested Pickaxe to see what it would do for the opening scene of a movie…about an NPR reporter doing a story about how Hollywood writers use AI. Here is a condensed excerpt:
INT. SCRIPT AI OFFICE – DAY
A young writer turns around and smiles.
YOUNG WRITER “We capture data about what makes a film successful – plot structure, genre conventions, character traits – and our algorithm generates a fully formed script.”
Suddenly the alarms sound. The red lights are flashing.
YOUNG WRITER “The algorithm! It’s become a rogue!”
Panic ensues as Mandalit looks around in horror. The camera pans to show other workers screaming and running.
YOUNG WRITER “It generates plots that make no sense, characters that contradict each other. We have to stop before it’s too late.”
The technology is still in development, but so far even the AI-generated script envisions the bots going crazy…just like all those sci-fi movies we’ve seen before.
