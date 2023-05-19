Tom Cruise is copying Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to design important action scenes? Believing netizens say ‘Bollywood should be proud’

Finally, the highly anticipated Mission Impossible 7 trailer is out and fans can’t contain their excitement. Since the first official rushes were dropped, fans online have started comparing his action sequences to a Bollywood movie, Pathaan. Directed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film, directed by Siddharth Anand, proved to be a box office success. Earlier, Pathaan was accused of copying his high-octane action footage from the movie A Jackie Chan.

However, now it appears the tables have been turned as netizens believe a few MI 7 action scenes are inspired by the Bollywood film Pathaan. You can scroll down for more details.

Recently, the Mission Impossible 7 trailer was uploaded and after watching it, netizens are convinced that a few action scenes from the movie are copied from Pathaan. Taking to social media, they shared the screenshots of MI 7 scenes which look like SRK led. Right from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s training streak until they were hung on the bride, they had it all figured out. Check out the comparison below:

Sharing similar scenes, one Twitter user wrote, NOT A COMPARISON TWEET. A few days ago I saw all of Twitter mocking the #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has a similarity to Jackie Chan’s cartoon But now that #Mission Impossible 7 also has scenes from similar actions, no one will say anything. Hollywood like 14.

NOT A COMPARISON TWEET.

a few days ago i saw all twitter making fun of #pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has a similarity to Jackie Chan’s cartoon But now that #Impossible mission also has similar action scenes, no one will say anything Hollywood 14 pic.twitter.com/O1BHIRIMmF — R0nit (@iSrkzRonit) May 17, 2023

As another said, Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk #Pathaan #MissionImpossible.

A movie critic also wrote: After the release of #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part -1 Trailer, fans compare scenes with #Pathaan.. What do you think? #ShahRukhKhan #TomCruise

A netizen also said: Poor Srkians, how was the Mission Impossible train scene copied when it was filmed before Pathaan? And this scene from Pathaan is also copied frame by frame…

Poor Srkians, how was the Mission Impossible train scene copied when it was filmed before Pathaan? And this scene from Pathaan is also copied frame by frame… https://t.co/HUVYQFjaC7 pic.twitter.com/VL6HHLLsQB – Akkiens Network (@immortalkhiladi) May 17, 2023

Another said: “So now according to #SalmanKhan’s Jodhpur union, it’s safe to say that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from the mega blockbuster #Pathaan. #ShahRukhKhan is leading the way, the world is following.

So now according to the Jodhpur union of #Salman Khanwe can say with certainty that #MissionImpossible7 copied scenes from mega blockbuster #pathaan#ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows pic.twitter.com/mSOFGaOuYG — (@SRKsVampire_) May 17, 2023

Another netizen tweeted, Koyi copy nhi bolega Why are the haters shut up now? Why don’t they call it a “COPY”? Why don’t they say: #MissionImpossible copied it from #Pathaan #TomCruise copied it from #SRK. Only because it’s a Hollywood movie, that’s why you won’t say that?

Check out some other Tweets below:

Where are you talking now?? Sid anand vision in action movie >>> 10 tank ali#pathaan #Impossible mission pic.twitter.com/1UIwT7Yg8k — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC0O7) May 17, 2023

Agar #Impossible mission January 25 Ko Aata Aur #pathaan Abhi Aata Toh Chakkians and Criminals fans Ab tak Copy Ka RR Start Kar Dete But Ab Ulta Ho Gaya Sab..Ab KahaGaye Sid Anand and SRK Ko troll karne Wale..So proud of you SRK..So proud that SRK sees you Hollywood is following pic.twitter.com/ZtAdxdLQY4 — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) May 17, 2023

According to the makers of gayrukhians from #Impossible mission and Tom Cruise took their time and they managed to get their hands on Pathaan Blu-ray and watched gayrukh do gulati stunts with this train scene copied from the Jackie Chan cartoon. And then Tom decided to copy it pic.twitter.com/gC2Oybb9ux — S (@Bhaiophysician) May 18, 2023

