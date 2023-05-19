The Summer Sundials Playlist – Daily Sundial





Illustration by Jos C. Delgado.

As we near the end of the semester and turn our attention to summer vacation, it’s time to look forward to some new songs appropriate for the season. These songs are perfect to listen to for any occasion this summer, whether it’s at house parties, at the beach or when hanging out with friends. Slide Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean, Migos

It’s the song of the summer. This track has been a staple on most summer playlists since its release in 2017, and it would be wrong to omit it. The song perfectly captures summer with its instrumentals, catchy chorus, and verses delivered by Migos’ Quavo and Offset. This song is a summer staple for good reason. Feels like Childish Gambino summer

This 2018 song by Gambino features a very relaxed instrumental and spacey vocal, adding to the summery vibe of the track. Even with summer vibes, the song has a deep message that touches on various environmental issues. The song uses relaxed instrumentals to get the message across to the listener. Frontin Pharrell Williams feat. JAY Z

This song is timeless. It brought us one of JAY-Z’s best verses and a catchy main melody. The pre-chorus allows it to build and resolve later in the chorus. The guitar is easily recognizable and can suit a variety of different summer settings. WHARF TALK Tyler, The Creator feat. A$AP Rocky

This song just feels like being outside and enjoying the sun. Tyler raps on the chorus, Where are we going? We should get lost/ No more questions, let the wharf speak, uh. The overall atmosphere is very bright and perfectly suited to be the perfect beachside song. It should be a mainstay on any summer playlist. MAGIC Vince Staples, mustard

Adding a West Coast flair to the playlist, Staples flows effortlessly over the upbeat instrumental. The G-Funk inspired beat provides an excellent backdrop for Staples to effectively deliver his verses. The song is perfect for playing loud at a party to get your head moving. Die Hard Kendrick Lamar, Blxst, Amanda Mature

One of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ most notable tracks continues its popularity, having just reached its one-year release anniversary. Lamar, Blxst and Reifer have come together to create one of the best rap and R&B mixes of the past year. It’s a beautiful track that many can relate to and its message, which is a substantial part of the song, is not lost in its production. The Boys a Liar Pt. 2 PinkPantheress, Spice Ice

This song has the potential to become the song of the year and it’s hard to see it losing its momentum. The unexpected collaboration brought a very quotable verse from Ice Spice. The huge popularity of this song makes it instantly recognizable to almost anyone and it will continue to be heard throughout the summer. 10% KAYTRANADA, Kali Uchis

Let’s kick things into high gear with this dance-pop track. KAYTRANADA’s production complements Uchi’s vocals very well and creates an unforgettable track. Her delivery on the pre-chorus and chorus leads well to the confidence she displays in the verse. This song should be played at parties this summer to get people moving. AREA CODE Paris Texas

This song is for late summer nights. The song’s understated production brings home the mix of indie rock and rap. The repetitiveness of the chorus and bridge makes this track easy to listen to, yet feels refreshing after each listen. Passion Fruit Drake

Drake is essential in a summer soundtrack. From sample to start, this song is meant to be played among a group of people. Drake created a dancehall-inspired track that continues to be placed on summer playlists years after its release.

