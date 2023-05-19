Four decades later, Bollywood rekindles its romance with Kashmir

Nearly 350 film crews have been allowed to film in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two years, a record number for the past four decades. Besides mainstream Hindi movies, movies and series in Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada and a series for History TV18, called OH MY GOD! Yeh Mera Indiawere also shot in Kashmir.

Last month, actor Shah Rukh Khan landed in the valley for Rajkumar Hiranis Soak, in which he plays an army officer. A song from the film was shot in Sonmarg and the crew reconnoitred the nearby Thajiwas Glacier. Earlier this year, filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at Gulmarg ski resort with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, including lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Gulmarg remains a favorite, besides Srinagar, Pahalgam and Doodhpathri, filmmakers are now encouraged to explore unfamiliar locations.



Actor Shah Rukh Khan during the filming of Rajkumar Hiranis Soak in the valley last month. (Photo credit: Suhail Khan)

J&K’s Tourism Department recently said it has selected hundreds of destinations to promote film tourism in UT this year. The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, to be held May 22-24 in Srinagar, will include a mega side event on film tourism.

Our goal this year is to promote film tourism, for which we have kept 300 destinations on the table for producers and directors to choose from, said UT Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed, adding that the department will promote film tourism in a big way so that many untouched destinations are explored.

Actor Ranveer Singh during the filming of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir earlier this year. (Photo credit: Suhail Khan)

Speaking about the G20 event, he added, “It will be a great opportunity for J&K to show off its beauty. Thanks to the meeting, we will be able to promote film tourism in J&K.

At the end of last year, national award-winning filmmaker Onir shot his film i want some love in the Gurez Valley, located near the Line of Control (LoC). Officials said that as the security situation improved, areas near the border were opened for film shoots. Places like Bhaderwah and Kishtwar also attract Bollywood filmmakers, they added.

The new film policy launched by the UT administration in 2021, along with the one-stop-shop clearance and grant options, also involves putting in place appropriate security measures free of charge to allow filmmakers to complete filming. Officials said this reassured many film crews looking to shoot in more difficult terrain and in picturesque villages close to the Line of Control.

by director Kabir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring actor Salman Khan, was also filmed in Kashmir. (Express photo)

In Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, veteran actor Zarina Wahab recently returned to Kashmir after 45 years to film the Urdu web series Armaan. Renowned Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next Tamil Project Leofeaturing Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, also included a program in Kashmir.

All spots in almost all districts of UT are open for filming, a senior official said, adding that the maximum number of applications have been received for filming in and around Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, as international travel remained largely restricted, several filmmakers from the regional film industries, particularly Telugu and Tamil, retreated to Kashmir to shoot song sequences, which they would otherwise have shot with in the background the Alps. This boosted J&K’s allied industries, including hotels, tour guides, taxi operators, translators, and film production facilitation businesses.

1949 film by Raj Kapoor baraat is credited with introducing the valley to a wider audience, following which several filmmakers headed to Kashmir. However, things started to change in the 1980s after the insurgency emerged.

In recent years, films like Vidhu Vinod Chopra Kashmir Missionby Yash Chopra Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Kabir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan were shot in Kashmir. But now, according to officials, 350 of the 500 applications for permission to shoot films in the valley have already been granted.

Actor Smita Gondkar shoots for Hi Tujhe Salaam India in Srinagar. (Photo credit: Shuaib Masoodi)

The official added that the biggest change introduced by the new policy was the one-stop customs clearance system. It is a transparent portal, where a simple application and minimal documentation is requested from applicants and permission to shoot is provided within a month of receiving the application, he said.

The applicant only interacts with the portal and authorizations are coordinated from all the departments concerned. The official added that in addition to the Localization Authorization Committee, headed by the respective Divisional Commissioners, the Script Selection Committee reviews scripts for sensitive or anti-national content before giving the green light.

Indeed, there are incentives related to the themes of films and series. For example, according to the policy document, films produced to inspire the feeling of “One Nation, Best Nation” will receive 50% of their cost or Rs 50 lakh, whichever is less, as a subsidy. Films related to the empowerment of children and women will receive additional financial support of 25%.

The 2021 Film Policy, which sets the vision through 2026, also aims to elevate the local film sector. A filmmaker giving work to local artists will receive an additional grant of up to Rs 50 lakh, in addition to the grant of Rs 1 crore, in case more than 50% of the filming days have been spent in Kashmir.

Local Kashmiri actors are taken as the main protagonists, which has never happened before. In fact, most Onir actors i want some love are said to be Kashmiri.

To popularize Indian films, UT also hopes to reopen shuttered cinemas and upgrade existing ones. Last September, UT got its first multiplex, with INOX opening doors in Srinagar. No wonder then that the epic moment was marked by the screening of two epic movies Vikram Veda And Ponnyyin Selvan.