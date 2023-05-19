Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Atlanta rapper, actor, producer and philanthropist Ludacris received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, he announced on his Instagram page.

Ludacris, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, was selected as the recipient of the illustrious honor in 2022.

His acting career started when he made a guest appearance in the 2001 movie titled The Wash. His impressive acting career really took off when he had a bigger role in the 2003 film 2 Fast, Furious, alongside singer Tyrese and the late actor Paul Walker. . Her co-star Walker was also selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously. Walker died in 2013 after being in a car accident.

Ludacris has also starred in a dozen other films, including eight from the Fast franchises. Ludacris reprises his role as Tej Parker in Fast X which is set to hit theaters on Friday.

Ludacris first rose to prominence as a radio DJ, formerly known as Chris Luva Luva at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta in the late 1990s. He signed with Def Jam Records in 1999 to continue his career as a rap, making the difficult decision to drop out of Georgia State University where he studied music management.

The Champagne, Illinois native has won numerous awards, including four Grammys. He was also recognized by the Screen Actors Guild for his roles in the 2004 film Crash and the 2005 film Hustle and Flow alongside Terrence Howard.

In October 2000, he released his debut album, Back For the First Time, which went triple platinum. He has released eight albums and sold over 20 million records in the United States. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and one, if not Atlanta’s most prominent rapper of the past 23 years.

The fierce MC showed the world that Southern Hospitality was more than the hit single from his hit debut album, Back For The First Time. It’s a way of life for many Southern Hip-Hop artists.

Rico Wade, one half of Atlanta-based producer supergroup Organized Noize, previously spoke to Atlanta News First about Ludacris and his rise from a hungry, underrated young MC to one of the best, most influential. and the most powerful musicians and innovators of all time.

I had the chance to work with Ludacris very early on. He was a radio personality at [Hot 97.5] in Atlanta]. His album was first independent. Before he was picked up at Def Jam, Wade previously told Atlanta News First. We [Organized Noize] produced the song Game Got Switched and it was an amazing album. Then we did Saturday Ooh Ooh on his hit second album, Word of Mouf, then Blueberry Yum Yum on his multi-platinum fourth album Red Light District. It has become an anthem. You can go online and watch him perform this song overseas, so I’m getting more and more impressed with him day by day.

The doors he’s opened are endless, National Radio Personality Incognito told Atlanta News First in September 2022. Watching him go from radio personality to movie star is a really big deal. When the South had something to say, it really flew the flag for us at that time. He welcomed the world into Southern lyricism and creativity, Incognito said.

When it comes to Ludacris, lyrically, he’s in a league of his own. He was one of the first to come out of the gate after the So-So Def, Dungeon Family, Arista days to have success and really put Atlanta on his back, frequent collaborator and producer says , DJ and musical director of Atlanta DJ Drama. He’s another artist who came out in other arenas with theater, restaurants and so many things as a hustler and entrepreneur that he wanted to get involved in. It is part of one of the greatest movie franchises in history and also still has discs that are played to this day that are classics and cannot be touched or duplicated.

In April, Ludacris joined Janet Jackson for the Together Again Tour at State Farm Arena.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.