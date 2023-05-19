Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s love story started with a prank | Bollywood





Unlike every other Bollywood celebrity we know, Anil Kapoor’s love life started with a prank. A friend of his gave Sunita Kapoor his number for a prank call, and the actor immediately fell in love with her voice. As Anil and Sunita celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary on May 19, we flash back to when he shared the details of their romance and revealed that it all started with his prank. (Also read: Anil Kapoor trains shirtless in -110C, fans tell Sunita to control him) Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Friday. Anil told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview that a friend of his gave Sunita his number and suggested he play a prank on him. The first time I spoke to her, I fell in love with her voice. I thought Oh my God, what a beautiful voice yaar, English kya bolti hai, the pronunciation is so good. I first met her at Raj Kapoors. She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy too, she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round and rimless.” They soon met at a party and became friends who would share a lot about their lives. Anil also said that he used to discuss that other girl he liked with Sunita. The relationship between Anil and Sunita grew organically and soon they started dating. Anil told Humans of Bombay in 2018 that unlike the movies, he didn’t ask her to be his girlfriend; adding that they both knew. He also said that Sunita, who was a model, never cared about Anil’s profession and often offered to pay on dates. Anil also said that they dated for 10 years before getting married. Sunita always maintained that she would never cook, and he decided to make it big and then marry her. A day after signing his hit movie Meri Jung, Anil asked her to marry him. So when I got my first break, Meri Jung, I thought, now home will come, cooking will come, help will come… I can get married! So I called Sunita and said: Let’s get married tomorrow, it’s tomorrow or never and the next day we got married! I went for a shoot three days later and Madame went abroad for our honeymoon without me! Anil and Sunita have three children – actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor. Most recently seen on the crime thriller web series The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor is now gearing up for the show’s second season. The Hindi remake of British show The Night Manager also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhita Dhulipala.

