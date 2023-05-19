Suher agrees to reopen five Northampton town center locations by autumn or lose liquor licenses

NORTHAMPTON property mogul Eric Suher has until the end of September to reopen five downtown entertainment venues or transfer their liquor licenses to a third party before the city revokes the licenses, according to an agreement that he concluded with the Licensing Commission this week.

The commission previously revoked Suhers’ all-alcohol license for his Pearl Street nightclub, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a decision in February. Around this time, the commission also gave Suher until June to reopen two other venues, the Green Room and the Iron Horse Music Hall, or their licenses would also be revoked.

Suher had appealed the commission’s decision to the state Liquor Control Commission. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday regarding the appeal, but it was canceled after Suher withdrew his appeal and a settlement was reached.

Natasha Yakovlev, chair of the licensing commission, said details of the deal were discussed at several executive meetings held by the commission over the past two months, including a special meeting held on May 11.

The outcome of this agreement is positive, Yakovlev said. The goal is to have a new licensee to use the licenses.

Under the terms of the agreement, dated May 15, the Northampton Licensing Commission agreed to reinstate Suhers’ all-alcohol license for the Pearl Street property and suspend any hearings into the cancellation of any other Suhers’ license. . In exchange, Suher has until September 29 to transfer the licenses to a third party or to reopen the sites.

Additionally, the agreement requires any third party or Suher to have a certain level of activity at each site for their liquor license to be considered fully exercised.

For The Basement, located at 21 Center Street, it must be open at least four nights a week. The Green Room, across the street at 26 Center Street, must be open at least six nights a week. The Iron Horse must be open four nights a week, and Calvin Theater and Pearl Street must have a minimum of four to six shows per month.

If any of these properties fail to meet these requirements by September 29, the liquor licenses will be deemed canceled by the commission.

Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said she was happy a deal had been reached.

The city’s entertainment venues are key to promoting the arts, fostering economic growth for local restaurants and retail businesses, attracting tourists and strengthening community ties, she said in a statement. I am delighted to hear from the Licensing Commission that the city has negotiated a way forward with Mr Suher which hopefully will result in the resumption of operations for the venues in the near future for Northampton.

Pearl Street and the Iron Horse have been closed since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, the Iron Horse had shows booked to return to the venue in 2021, though those plans ultimately fell through. Suher had previously told the commission that he expected the Iron Horse to have enough acts to reopen by the fall.

The Green Room, a cocktail bar on Center Street, reopened in August 2021 after closing during the pandemic, but closed again in September 2022. Suher said the closure was due to staff shortages and he was hiring a new manager. . The basement has been closed since before the pandemic. The Calvin remains open, but with a limited show schedule.

Suher did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Suher has in recent years faced other legal issues regarding his properties and management practices. In 2022, he was sued for copyright infringement by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers after failing to purchase a license to play musical works under their ownership. In 2021, he reached an agreement with the state attorney general’s office to pay approximately $40,000 in restitution costs after a two-year investigation revealed failure to pay wages in a timely manner and denial of paid sick leave for employees at its sites.

