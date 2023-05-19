Hollywood is ready for Johnny Depp’s return, say insiders





Hollywood is ready for a Johnny Depp back, say several insiders. Depp was one of the biggest movie stars before his contentious divorce and legal dispute with ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, which led to domestic abuse allegations from both parties. It had a significant impact on Depp’s reputation and career, although winning the libel suit against Heard last June boosted his chances of a comeback. Recently, Depp was warmly received at the Cannes Film Festival, but it remains to be seen if American audiences are ready to embrace him again. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Now after Depp Jeanne du Barry film received a standing ovation at Cannes, with several insiders saying Hollywood is ready for its comeback. In a report of IndieWire, several anonymous agents, producers, screenwriter Larry Gross and script consultant Nancy Nigrosh explained how Hollywood is ready to start casting Depp again, provided he gets fit, shows up on time and remembers of his replies. See what each individual had to say below: He would have a better chance of working in the United States if he looked a little better. He looks bloated and unhealthy in the few photos I’ve seen of him recently – he doesn’t look like a movie star to me. If he’s in great shape and if he’s professional (on time, knows his lines, etc.) on the movies he’s currently working on, I think Hollywood will put him forward again. JD has US as well as ROW [the rest of the world] box office value among young moviegoers and adults alike when playing an oddball character. It’s when he’s doing something dramatic and real that it doesn’t usually seem like his forte. People have short memories. I think it will be the same for Depp – unless he continues to get out of control during filming. It was a major black mark against him. He’s a great actor so I think he’s hireable. The question is at what cost. My gut says 2-4 [million]. And I’m sure streamers would let him co-direct a series. Raw: JD is a good enough actor to resurrect a career. But because of his age, it will be as a believable character actor rather than a leading man – he could be the kind of compelling eccentric presence that a Christopher Walken or an Ian McKellen or a Jason Robards were in their final years. Nigrosh: [Depp should find] a small but pivotal role in something classy (classy = not based on a cheap comic or genre) that’s perfectly suited to his adult bad boy persona, he could be seen as someone who can really wear his own baggage. What future for Johnny Depp? Depp currently has no acting roles lined up after Jeanne du Barryhis only project being a Modigliani biopic with Al Pacino which he will direct. The prospect of a return to Hollywood remains risky since Depp is still a divisive figure among the American public. He is unlikely to return to his most commercially successful role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Margot Robbie lined up to play the lead role. Testimony during the defamation trial on the star’s misconduct on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was also quite damaging for Depp. Related: Every Way Pirates of the Caribbean 6 May Respond to Depp’s Jack Sparrow Exit Depp also stepped down from his role as Grindelwald in fantastic beasts and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Still, Hollywood might be willing to put Depp back in offbeat roles, where he’s excelled in the past. Depp could reunite with his frequent collaborator, Tim Burton, who has Beetle Juice 2 And Wednesday season 2 in preparation. If any respected American filmmaker is willing to cast Depp, it will likely be in a supporting role rather than a leading man. As Hollywood is apparently ready for Depp’s return, it’s unclear if the actor is interested. At a press conference in Cannes, Depp said he doesn’t “feeling boycotted by Hollywood“it either”need Hollywood much more.” This would seem to suggest that Johnny Depp isn’t even interested in the prospect of his own return to Hollywood and is content to make foreign art films like Jeanne du Barry. Source: IndieWire

