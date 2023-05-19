DarKoaster, the new roller coaster at Busch Gardens, opens on Friday





WILLIAMSBURG — A spooky Bavarian castle has been looming in a mostly vacant corner of the Germany section of Busch Gardens Williamsburgs since 2018. But on Friday, with the opening of the DarKoaster, the 10th concurrently operating roller coaster park was revamped and redesigned. The ride pays homage to the DarKastle attraction that occupied the space, according to Suzy Cheely, vice president of parks design and engineering. It’s not too extreme. We call it a family thrill ride, Cheely said of the 2,454-foot, two-minute ride. DarKoasters top speed of 36 miles per hour is less than half the speed of the parks fastest rides, Apollos Chariot and the Pantheon, but its four launches of sudden accelerations add excitement. I think it’s just exciting enough, Cheely said. With seven of the park’s 10 roller coasters rated extreme by the online Roller Coaster database, DarKoaster fills a more accessible niche for the park, she said. (The other two that are on the soft side are InvadR, the park-only wooden roller coaster, and Grovers Alpine Express, aimed at preschoolers). DarKastle’s structure was always meant to feel a bit abandoned. After all, it was a haunted ride inspired by the architectural misadventures of a real man, the mad King Ludwig who ruled Bavaria from 1864 when he was 18. That was until he was deposed (and likely eliminated, via suspicious suicide) in 1886. But the building was half-abandoned for real after DarKastle closed for good in 2018, in part because of expensive ride maintenance. Since then it has hosted temporary attractions such as Howl-O-Scream and Santas Workshop. Then the architecture and design team took on a new challenge: redesigning the building to accommodate what Busch Gardens describes as the first-ever fully indoor horse-drawn coaster, a seated coaster that feels a bit like riding on a snowmobile. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news While DarKastle took visitors back in time, the new ride brings the adventure back to the present, as if explorers had stumbled upon its snow-capped ruins, Cheely said. She found designing a roller coaster in an existing interior space to be a fascinating challenge, she said, recalling the 3D survey equipment put in place to map every inch. The narrow boundaries led to a maximum rider height of 6 feet, 5 inches, with a minimum of 4 feet low enough for riders around age 6, Cheely said. The indoor ride will be available year-round, as it won’t have to close due to wind or rain, and will offer visitors respite from all temperatures, whether it’s the August heat or January cold. Billy Tyson, a retired Newport News native, was one of the few members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts club, who tried out the ride during a special preview on Thursday. The club travels the country and the world to rack up thousands of roller coaster rides. Tysons’ favorite Busch Gardens coaster is the three-minute, up to 75mph Griffon, but in some ways the DarKoaster reminds him of the Buckroe Beach and Ocean View rides that launched his lifelong love of thrill rides strong. It’s fun for the whole family. What a great starter coaster, he says. I think it’s going to be a wonderful addition to the park. Katrina Dix, 757-222-5155, [email protected]

