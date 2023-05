Announcing the New Seasonal Summer Menu for the Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A new seasonal menu debuted at the Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Hollywood Brown Derby’s New Seasonal Summer Menu Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Hollywood Brown Derby recently launched its seasonal menu. Let’s take a look at some of the new dishes. Seasonal aperitifs Image source: Disney Parks Blog TheCrab Louie offers crunchy olive bread, mixed citrus, fried capers and Louie sauce. For those of you who love shrimp, the shrimp cocktail is topped with grated fennel cucumbers and a traditional cocktail sauce. Image source: Disney Parks Blog Calling all cheese lovers, these next two dishes are for you. Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad combines grated onions, Thai basil, gremolata and citrus vinaigrette. The charcuterie platter offers the Chef’s selection of charcuterie, cheeses and accompaniments. If you’re a more adventurous eater, they have Escargot which comes with roasted garlic bchamel and crispy prosciutto. They also have roasted bone marrow, made with braised beef, pickled mustard seeds and a fig bread crostini. Seasonal starters Image source: Disney Parks Blog THEentremenu consists of the classic Filet Mignon. It is accompanied by glazed carrots, potato pavé, horseradish cream and a pepper sauce. Lamb Shankis served with summer vegetables, harissa vinaigrette, and nasturtium chermoula. Image source: Disney Parks Blog There is also a new free-range chicken and ravioli dish. It brings together two classic chicken and dumplings with a lemon-ricotta Gnudi, shishito cream, and redcurrant juice. If you like pork, the recently added grilled pork with lavender sage polenta and local corn salsa, served with a blueberrybbq sauce. Image source: Disney Parks Blog For seafood lovers, they added Sustainable Fish and Seafood Cioppino dishes. Sustainable Fish includes White Bean Stew, Derby Summer Vegetables and Roasted Tomato Emulsion. Seafood Cioppino offers shrimp, scallops, seasonal fish, mussels, grilled baguette and aromatic tomato broth. New addition to the menu Image source: Disney Parks Blog The Hollywood Brown Derby has also added a few new additions to its seasonal menu. First, they have a take on a classic Shepherds Pie comfort food. This dish combines roasted garlic mashed potatoes, mushrooms, peas, corn and a Romesco carrot. The new dish is plant-based. Classic dishes Image source: Disney Parks Blog The famous Hollywood Brown Derby Cobb salad will also be on the seasonal menu for those who prefer to stick to the classics. This fan-favorite dish features spit-roasted turkey, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and a classic dressing. Chicken or shrimp can be added to the salad for an additional charge. Another fan favorite, grapefruit cake, will also be available on the seasonal menu. This original from Brown Derby features a fluffy vanilla sponge cake, grapefruit syrup and cream cheese frosting. Which of these dishes are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know in the comments below. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

