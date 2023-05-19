BYU Theater Unveils 2023-24 Performance Schedule | News, Sports, Jobs





As the 2023-2024 academic year has just ended, the Brigham Young University Theater Department already looking forward to next year. The BYU Theater unveiled its full slate of performances on Monday, including two shows each in October and November plus one in March and April, plus an additional spring show. The shows will be held at BYU West Campus West Campus Mainstage Theater, West Campus Studio Theater and West Campus Black Box Theater for the coming year, and likely for the foreseeable future. This will be the second round of shows since the closing and demolition of the Harris Fine Arts Center at BYU, a decades-long staple of on-campus performing arts. After an extremely successful first season in theaters on West Campus, BYU Theater is tailoring its 2023-2024 season to these innovative new spaces and its resilient and creative student and faculty collaborators, said BYU Theater Artistic Director Stephanie Breinholt. in a press release. season will explore a variety of genres and styles. The October productions will be Wait until nightfall and the Microburst New Play Festival. Wait Until Dark was first performed on Broadway in 1966, released on a film with Audrey Hepburn in 1967 and was last performed at BYU in 1987, according to Breinholt. The show is about a blind housewife who is targeted by three con artists after the criminal misdeeds of her since-murdered husband. The Microburst New Play Festival is an annual showcase of student writing and performance that showcases young artists and connects people with the next generation of playwrights who will change the world. November deals include English children’s classic The secret garden and The Boy at the Edge of Everything, which will be performed by Young Company, BYU’s touring children’s troupe. The Secret Garden is a musical based on the story first published in novel form in 1911 about a 10-year-old girl who was orphaned after her parents died of cholera. It will be played at BYU for the first time since 1999. The boy on the edge of everything is a mainstay of junior theater, performed across the country by high schools and colleges since its first performance in 2014. This fall offering will be the show’s first performance at BYU. The first production of 2024 will be the March screening of The house of desires, which BYU says is a crazy story of confusion and mistaken identity with cunning servants and clueless nobles. It was first written by the 16th-century Mexican poet and nun Sor Juana Ins De La Cruz. This will be the show’s first performance at BYU. For eight days in April, the public will have the opportunity to see Storm as the departments annual Shakespeare show. The Tempest, which hasn’t been shown at BYU since 2009, will also be presented by Young Company. The final spring show will be playful spirit, a play by Nol Coward about a socialite and a seance gone wrong. First performed in London’s West End in 1941, it hasn’t graced a BYU stage since 1988. Season tickets go on sale next Wednesday and can be purchased online or in person at the Marriott Center box office. Tickets for a single show will be available later. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

