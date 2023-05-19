Zeenat Aman denounces an article claiming her mixed ethnicities | Bollywood

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few months ago and has since captured everyone’s attention with her heartfelt posts, has now released a report that put her on a celebrity list from Bollywood to mixed ethnicities. Zeenat took to her Instagram stories and asked to “check the facts” before posting such information in public. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she’s had enough of fashion being associated with sexiness; calls her new look scarecrow chic)



Zeenat Aman pointed to an article that falsely claimed her ethnicity.



Zeenat posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Stories which bludgeoned her along with several other Bollywood actors. It was titled “From Zeenat Aman to Nargis Fakhri, Bollywood Stars of Mixed Ethnicities”. In response, Zeenat pointed out how inaccurate the facts shared in the article were.

Zeenat Aman wrote about the article on her Instagram Stories.



The veteran star wrote after naming the portal: “I’m happy to be in the company of these beautiful actors, but a sincere request to check the facts before posting such articles. My mother was not ‘German Christian’ She was an Indian Hindu, whose second marriage was to a German man. My father was an Indian Muslim. This is publicly available information, including on my Instagram. I am NOT fluent in German, at most. I can understand a little. Danke (Thanks to German)!”

Zeenat then shared the message about her mother in her next Instagram story. She had posted a heartfelt note to her mother on Instagram a few months ago with a black and white photo. The photo showed Zeenat holding her mother who was wearing a sari at an event. Sharing the photo, the lead actress praised her mother and said, “If I’ve lived an amazing life, it’s because I was raised by an amazing woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you would call a pataka. Sleek, smart, fiery and my pillar of support.

In the message, she had also detailed the ethnicity of her parents. She wrote, She was a practicing Hindu and she embodied the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not prevent her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after their separation, she fell in love and married a wonderful German, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand up and live my life on my own terms. She was really the wind under my wings, she said.