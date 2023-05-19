Ludacris fights back tears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ludacris has joined just a handful of rappers who have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, taking possession of the 2,756th star at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In a live stream from the unveiling ceremony held on Thursday, May 18, entertainer formerly known as Chris Lova Lova was joined by a host of star-studded supporters which included LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and Tyrese.

But it was when legendary Los Angeles radio host Ellen K announced that Luda’s oldest daughter, Karma, was set to share some thoughts that the Roll Out rapper got emotional.

I was fighting back tears. Seriously, I was glad I put my sunglasses on today, he said. It blew me away. Usually it’s not easy for people to hide things from me, but this was a 100% surprise. Seems like everyone knew that except me! I’m a little pissed off right now. I’m a little crazy.

Ludacris also gave props to his contemporary colleagues and rap supporters, while remarking that he was the product of the collective of people who helped him become who he is today.

No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to break those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who brought me here proud, he said. Because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today. I am driven by heritage and history.

He continued: It means I left my mark, my personal story being documented. To be among these names is just amazing to me. I am so grateful. So getting a star is a statement, but be clear about that statement, the even more important statement to me is that we are all interconnected.

And I am the culmination of people who came forward for me today believing in me and pushing me to be inspired. So you’re going to applaud me all day. I’m going to need you to applaud you. Because I am nothing without you.

The unveiling of Ludacris’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame followed the premiere of x fastthe last opus of fast furious franchise, which hits theaters Friday, May 19.

Earlier this week, Luda stopped The Tamron Hall Show to give fans updates on his highly anticipated upcoming album.

We were definitely going to have music before the end of this year, he told the longtime reporter. I would say an album, probably next year.

When asked why fans had to wait so long for a new Ludacris album, the rapper-turned-actor blamed the success of the fast furious franchise. They continue to make more films. What am I supposed to do?

He continued: When I was young I feel like some of my favorite rappers, once they get to a certain point it’s almost like you wish they were still a little hungry and you have the impression that they do not necessarily have it as before. . I never wanted to be that. So it’s extremely important to me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all these other things, make no mistake, I still have it and I’m still just as hungry.