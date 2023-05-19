Entertainment
Ludacris fights back tears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Ludacris has joined just a handful of rappers who have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, taking possession of the 2,756th star at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
In a live stream from the unveiling ceremony held on Thursday, May 18, entertainer formerly known as Chris Lova Lova was joined by a host of star-studded supporters which included LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel and Tyrese.
But it was when legendary Los Angeles radio host Ellen K announced that Luda’s oldest daughter, Karma, was set to share some thoughts that the Roll Out rapper got emotional.
I was fighting back tears. Seriously, I was glad I put my sunglasses on today, he said. It blew me away. Usually it’s not easy for people to hide things from me, but this was a 100% surprise. Seems like everyone knew that except me! I’m a little pissed off right now. I’m a little crazy.
Ludacris also gave props to his contemporary colleagues and rap supporters, while remarking that he was the product of the collective of people who helped him become who he is today.
No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to break those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who brought me here proud, he said. Because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today. I am driven by heritage and history.
He continued: It means I left my mark, my personal story being documented. To be among these names is just amazing to me. I am so grateful. So getting a star is a statement, but be clear about that statement, the even more important statement to me is that we are all interconnected.
And I am the culmination of people who came forward for me today believing in me and pushing me to be inspired. So you’re going to applaud me all day. I’m going to need you to applaud you. Because I am nothing without you.
The unveiling of Ludacris’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame followed the premiere of x fastthe last opus of fast furious franchise, which hits theaters Friday, May 19.
Earlier this week, Luda stopped The Tamron Hall Show to give fans updates on his highly anticipated upcoming album.
We were definitely going to have music before the end of this year, he told the longtime reporter. I would say an album, probably next year.
When asked why fans had to wait so long for a new Ludacris album, the rapper-turned-actor blamed the success of the fast furious franchise. They continue to make more films. What am I supposed to do?
He continued: When I was young I feel like some of my favorite rappers, once they get to a certain point it’s almost like you wish they were still a little hungry and you have the impression that they do not necessarily have it as before. . I never wanted to be that. So it’s extremely important to me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all these other things, make no mistake, I still have it and I’m still just as hungry.
|
Sources
2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/ludacris-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What markets are signaling about the risk of US debt default
- Ludacris fights back tears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- Has Kansas City had professional teams before?
- Dakota Johnson wore a sheer mesh dress at the Guccis Cruise Show
- AI-Driven Advances Pave the Way for Testing for COVID-19 and Hepatitis at Home
- Haberman: The new evidence has people around Trump worried
- Hong Kong Researchers Develop Algorithm to Predict Diabetic Kidney Disease Risk
- China, Uzbekistan strengthen bilateral ties
- Jokowi leaves for Japan to attend G7 summit and hold business meeting
- Russian-Ukrainian War Latest: Zelensky Makes Surprise Appearance at G7 Summit in Japan
- Police decide to seek arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah In, fearing his side may destroy evidence
- 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Singles Championship Preview – Lauren Long