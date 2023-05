Bollywood Control with DJ SHINY @ Dragonfly Experience, Delhi

Organized and handpicked eventsPaytm Insider aims to give you online experiences that are worth your time and money and hopefully encourage you to try something new. Whether it’s curing the after work blues or making your weekend (more) awesome, you’ll find it here. Explore live events (music, comedy, theater, art); culinary experiences; weekend getaways (hiking, adventure, sightseeing, travel, biking, amusement parks); and live sports matches (cricket, football, kabaddi, badminton); workshops (photography, marketing, cooking, baking, painting) and more. Musical events: concerts and festivalsCalling all music lovers! Watch your favorite artists live – at festivals, club shows, gigs or gigs. Paytm Insider offers the best curated music events, across all genres: rock, metal, EDM, pop, fusion, hip-hop, jazz, classical, Bollywood and the world, at some of the best music venues nationwide. Paytm Insider hosts several top properties including Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Timeout, SulaFest, Mood Indigo, Gaana Crossblade Music Festival, Locals DISTRICT, Lager n Barrel, MPower Fest. Also expect superstars like Arijit Singh and AR Rahman to hold their tours here. Comedy shows and eventsWho doesn’t like a good laugh? You’ll find the latest shows from India’s top comedians – Zakir Khan, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian, Comicstaan ​​finalists (Nishant Suri, Rahul Dua and others) and more, on Paytm Insider. Watch them tour their specials, try out new content, host an open mic, and more. Catch the big names in comedy at Headliners and LOLStars; or shows to see up-and-coming comics captivate audiences, and open-mic events where you see and encourage new talent! International legends like Russel Peters, Eddie Izzard and Bill Burr have made tickets here in the past. Cheer on your favorite sports team!Paytm Insider offers world-class sports experiences across India: Vivo Indian Premier League, Indian Super League (FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos), Vivo Pro Kabaddi (Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba , Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers), I-League, Vodafone Premier Badminton League, Premier Futsal and international cricket matches (Test, T20 and ODI). Can’t make it to a stadium? You’ll also find amazing screening experiences – especially the EPL, Champions League and F1. Weekend trips: trekking, camping and adventureAfter a tiring week, one of the best ways to unwind is to get outdoors. You’ll find great options for trekking, camping, and adventure activities like rafting, waterfall rappelling, and paragliding near Online. Paytm Insider teams up with experienced and responsible travel groups and event planners to ensure you have a safe and memorable experience. These events are aimed at both beginners and experienced. You’ll also find special seasonal experiences like fireflies, camping, rafting and more on Paytm Insider.

