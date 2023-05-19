What California’s lack of urgency to end the writers’ strike says

In summary The difference in how politicians reacted to the recent Los Angeles Unified School District strike and the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood speaks to their respective place in the political and cultural landscape of Los Angeles. The writers’ strike could ultimately cost Los Angeles billions of dollars and eliminate thousands of jobs, but the impact won’t be felt for some time.

Two strikes, two different courses of action.

In March, the union representing support staff at the Los Angeles Unified School District left work, triggering the closure of one of the largest school systems in the country. Six weeks later, the Writers Guild of America opened his strike against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, ending television and film production.

The school workers were absent for three days. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass summoned representatives from both sides to City Hall and moved negotiations forward. On March 23, Bass announced that the two parties had reached an agreement. Schools reopened the next day.

When the writers announced their strike in early May, Bass issued a two-sentence statement affirming the importance of the entertainment industry to Los Angeles and encouraging all parties to come together around a deal that protects our flagship industry. and the families it supports. . Since then, the two sides haven’t even met, let alone come close to a deal.

The difference in civic response isn’t because one strike matters to Los Angeles and the other doesn’t. Both affect the central constituencies and the wider economy. But how they play out says a lot about their place in the political and cultural landscape of the city.

When school workers march and teachers join schools, schools close. Parents find themselves with nowhere to send their children. And it’s not a snow day. There is no hot chocolate and sledge. Parents demand quick action. Mayors, although not responsible for schools, are responding to pressure from concerned parents and demanding action.

When the writers hit, the effects are global but gradual. Late-night comedy shows get dark. Movies and TV shows halt production. It’s obvious to a Stephen Colbert fan anywhere on earth that something is wrong.

The local impact, however, is harder to discern, at least initially. Yes, thousands of writers have laid down their pens, but the profound effect of their strike is cumulative rather than instantaneous. It’s in the sets that are shuttered, the comedians laid off, the caterers and carpenters and dry cleaners whose livelihoods are slowly drying up. And, further down the road, stock brokers and travel agents and hotel workers and real estate agents and so on and so forth. These people don’t work for the entertainment industry, and they don’t feel it yet, but as savings run out and incomes drop, they will.

And it will hit hard. During the last writers’ strike from November 2007 to February 2008, economists estimated that Los Angeles suffered more than $2 billion in lost output. A Milken Institute study, a nonpartisan think tank, calculated a drop of more than $800 million in retail sales alone. Some 38,000 jobs were lost, most outside the entertainment industry.

Los Angeles mayors have historically taken different approaches to their involvement in education issues. Even though Karen Bass prioritized homelessness and public safety and tried to avert a recent strike at LA Unified, issues affecting children and families are hard for mayors to avoid.

This time the impact is likely to be even greater, according to economists and others who follow events closely.

It’s a huge, huge problem, said Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the Milken Institute. The latest strike helped push California into a recession before the rest of the nation followed, he added, and one that promises to be longer and more damaging.

It could affect 300,000 workers, said Todd Holmes, associate professor of entertainment media management at Cal State Northridge. Holmes, who predicted over $3 billion in overall economic damage, added: This is going to be a long fight.

It’s because both sides have real reasons for fear and stubbornness. Producers still don’t see a long-term revenue model for the business, and writers are painfully aware of being squeezed out of long-term jobs and piecework.

And yet, the strike is advancing in Los Angeles. The picket lines are sparsely populated and more festive than furious. Unlike the school strike, mainstream media coverage is relatively thin.

Part of that is a media problem: Los Angeles media isn’t what it was in 2008. But strike dynamics are also contributing, as are changes in the entertainment industry.

Start with the geography of the industry. Many writers are based in Los Angeles, but the productions affected by the strike are often very far away, in New York, Atlanta or Canada, for example. It affects how politicians react. It’s hard to get the Los Angeles mayor’s attention when dry cleaners start closing in Atlanta.

And there’s the dreaded problem of complexity, which discourages outsiders from getting involved. The school workers’ strike had its complexities, of course all protracted labor disputes have. But there are some truly puzzling issues at work in the writers’ strike.

At the heart of these are the effects of technology and new distribution models for entertainment. During the last strike, Apple and Amazon weren’t even participants, Klowden noted. Now they are at the center of this bitter debate about the future benefits of content.

Indeed, as streaming services become the dominant way to access programming, writers rightly fear they will be lost in the transition. Streaming revenue is hard to identify, while the effect in the writing room has been rapid (and accelerated by COVID).

Shows that once hired a group of writers to produce 24 or 25 episodes are now hiring eight or 10, and writers are no longer guaranteed to be employed by a show for its entire run. Writing, which once rewarded talent and hard work with job security, now often opens the door to one-off contracts, with the result that many writers can no longer rely on it for a living.

Add to that the immense uncertainty that accompanies the growing use of generative artificial intelligence. Will studios create draft scripts using AI and then attempt to reduce writers to punch-up work? It’s easy and horrible to imagine, but harder to write today, contractual language that will ensure human participation in screenwriting 10 years from now. Or five. Or one.

The combination of complexity, diffusion and delayed impact is enough to keep politicians out. It can also mean that this strike lasts a very long time.

But if these dynamics thwart the strikers’ efforts to create urgency, they at least have the advantage of being, well, writers.

A placard of picketers last week made this point. Beneath the revealing red and black signs, the enterprising contributor expresses his confidence in the cause: Paulina Porizkova is dating a writer, he wrote. We can do anything!

Try to get the AI ​​to find this.