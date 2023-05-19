Entertainment
Entertainment personalities drug and rape trial: Tears as Crown witness describes sexual assault
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
The first woman to complain to police about a New Zealand entertainment figure cried as she gave evidence today when the man’s lawyer suggested she kiss him voluntarily.
She is the first Crown witness in her case against the man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.
He is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua and faces 25 charges of rape, sexual assault and drugs relating to nine plaintiffs.
Among the allegations are that he put white powder in the mouths of some complainants and raped them. Some claim they had no control over their bodies.
The defense said police built a case against the man after the first woman complained and it has now become a MeToo festival with women re-imagining the occasions they had spent with the man.
Defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC told the jury in a brief opening statement Thursday that the man had admitted to being involved in the sex and drug scene, but was popular and had no need to inflict alcohol and drugs on women to have sex with them.
During questioning by Crown barrister Anna Pollett today, the first complainant described how the man’s wife asked her to leave with them and their family. However, she said the man sexually assaulted her after the first night and she left the next morning because she felt uncomfortable.
She said she knew the man’s wife but only met him the day she was sexually assaulted.
The witness said she was asleep when he woke her up and asked if she would like to drive him to a party. She said she didn’t mind.
Then she went back to bed and the man woke her up again around 3am. He gave her a big hug and thanked her for driving earlier.
She found it unusual because she had just met him that day. He told her he was going to kiss her, grabbed her face and did. He picked her up by the waist and pushed her against a door, using his body to hold her there. He began to sexually assault her, she said.
It didn’t feel real, to be honest. I had just woken up from a deep sleep with this.
She said she resisted several times and told him to stop and was shocked that he was trying to cheat on his wife, who she said was sleeping in another room.
The man left the room for 30 seconds but returned with a can of alcohol and continued to sexually assault her, she said. She detailed to the jury what he did to her and said she repeatedly resisted.
In cross-examination, Mansfield asked why she later told police that the man had entered the room for the second time, turned off the light and asked her to turn off her phone light.
Mansfield said this indicated she was already awake and on the phone.
The woman said she didn’t remember those details, but it was possible she was still awake the second time around.
Mansfield asked if it was true that the man had asked to kiss her and she responded by kissing him back.
The woman broke down crying on the witness stand and denied the actions were consensual.
He had his tongue in my throat. I turned my head trying to get away from his mouth.
She said in cross-examination that the man had undone her bra. It was very fast. Almost as if he had done it 100 times before.
She said during her earlier testimony that the sexual assault only stopped when another man entered the bedroom and noticed she was upset.
She said this man was nice to her and made sure she was okay and spent the rest of the night with her, but not in her bed.
The next morning she left and drove to a nearby town, where she called her sister and told her that something serious had happened. She asked if she could be picked up because she was too panicked to drive, she said.
The woman’s sister told her parents, who contacted the police. She made a statement later that day.
She testified in cross-examination that the accused suggested that they continue the next day at a hotel and that she agreed. She said she did it because she felt it was up to her to get rid of this disgusting man.
Mansfield suggested she made the man feel like she was into it and that they should continue the next day at a hotel away from his wife.
The woman said: Absolutely not.
Mansfield suggested she made up the story of being sexually assaulted because another man overheard them and she feared the defendants’ wife would find out they were kissing.
She said: Absolutely not.
The trial is before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. It is fixed for six weeks.
SEXUAL DAMAGES
Where to get help:
If it is an emergency and you think you or someone else is in danger, call 111.
If you have ever been the victim of sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Talking Safely confidentially, anytime, 24/7: • Call 0800 044 334 • Text 4334 • Email [email protected] • For more information or to chat online, meeting on safetotalk.nz
You can also contact your local police station – click here for a list.
If you’ve been sexually assaulted, remember that it’s not your fault.
