Rene Zellweger’s visit puts Murrieta’s famed PUDN on the Hollywood map





MURRIETA, CA Rene Zellweger surprised the staff at Famous PUDN on Mother’s Day, giving the store owners a real treat.

Business was booming on Sunday, according to store owner EJ Smith III. Moms lined up to get their free roses and collect their gourmet pudding. The Murrieta Famous PUDN The store, open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 24520 Village Walk Place Unit F, has become a favorite with local families. “I was head down and busy,” Smith told Patch. His team of “pudding professionals” served up the flavored treats as fast as they could whip them up. Then the room started buzzing.

René Zellweger was online. “I asked her if she didn’t want to order right away or if I would bring her something, but she just smiled and said she’d be in line like everyone else,” Smith said with a laugh.

Zellweger, in town visiting friends, was told to stop by and try the amazing baked treat, Smith said. She ordered three original PUDN mugs and a strawberry cheesecake – which we consider to be excellent choices.

“She was so down to earth,” he said of the actress. “Her voice was so soft, and when she speaks, you want to listen.” She also took photos with the staff before continuing on her way. “She loved our PUDN,” he said. “I was so excited. It was our first stargazing since we opened.”

Right now, the pudding pros at Famous PUDN are gearing up for the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival, while filling accounts at area restaurants and wineries. When you step inside, the aroma of baked pudding gives off a vanilla flavor as customers line up at the counter. Just wait a minute for a regular PUDN and two minutes for special orders, he says. Feel free to load up as many toppings as you want and stay a while to enjoy them in the cozy open space. “The idea for the boutique was my retreat,” he said. “My million dollar baby. But once the idea caught fire, we kept going.” Born and raised in Gardena, Smith started making homemade PUDN in 2004, following his mother’s family recipe. There are only five ingredients in its basic recipe, and the delicious baked dessert is kosher certified. “We have been blessed by a real rabbi,” he said. He moved into an old grocery store in Long Beach and word spread quickly.

“I had queues on the street some days,” he said. Even the mayor of Long Beach proclaimed that they “put smiles on people’s faces” with a delicious dessert that everyone can relate to, regardless of family background or background. On his way to big business, appearing on TV studio sets, MTV award-winning greenrooms and more, his wife fell ill and required surgery. Life kept them away from California for several years. It wasn’t until 2015 that they moved to Temecula and during the pandemic they decided that a family business could be the way to both work with and leave a legacy for his son, EJ Smith IV. . Together, the Smith family developed the store’s mission statement and plan. “My son understood that PUDN stands for PUDN Unifies Diversity Nationwide,” he said. They also strive to carry on the tradition of putting smiles on people’s faces every day, with the traditional banana pudding featuring elaborate flavors and toppings that each guest can create themselves. “I coached him in football, and now I coach him in business,” he said. “We work together and it feels good to be closer than ever, to work together.”

Learn more about Famous PUDN or stop by for a taste you’ll soon be craving.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/murrieta/rene-zellweger-visit-puts-murrietas-famous-pudn-hollywood-map The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos