LeMarco Entertainment presents Christian Burghardt’s first pop album “Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak” | Culture & Leisure
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LeMarco Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Christian Burghardt’s highly anticipated pop debut album, ‘Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak’. The album will be released on May 26, 2023 on all major platforms.
“Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak” is an honest and raw exploration of love, loss and self-discovery. Christian’s powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics will captivate listeners as they navigate the ups and downs of modern relationships. The self-produced album features 11 tracks, each filled with infectious melodies and unforgettable hooks that are sure to resonate with fans and critics alike.
LeMarco Entertainment, a leading independent record label, worked closely with Christian Burghardt to develop and produce his unique sound. Courtney LeMarco, label founder and executive producer of the album, helped bring Christian’s vision to life. “We’re thrilled to be a part of Christian’s journey, and we believe ‘Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak’ will have a significant impact on the pop music scene,” Courtney said.
Christian Burghardt, a rising star in the music industry, has already garnered a huge following with his captivating live performances and captivating singles. With the release of “Hookups, Hangovers & Heartbreak”, Christian is poised to become a household name and a force to be reckoned with in pop music.
LeMarco Entertainment is an innovative, forward-thinking independent record label specializing in the development and promotion of exceptional recording artists. With a diverse roster of talent and a commitment to artistic integrity, LeMarco Entertainment is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of music and providing a platform for the next generation of groundbreaking artists.
