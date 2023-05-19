THIS Bollywood actor replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3
Mumbai: Don 3 is in the script stage and has been in the news for quite some time now. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani who had recently confirmed that Farhan Akhtar was working on the script for the third installment of the Don film series. Fans expected Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in action again as Don. However, it has now been reported that King Khan has left the film. Ever since news of the Pathaan actor’s exit from the movie came in, netizens have been discussing who will replace him in the third installment. If you also want to know, we have an update, keep scrolling.
Don 3 co-producer Farhan Akhtar had revealed that his script would soon be finished. Following SRK’s exit from the franchise, it is reported that now Ranveer Singh will replace him in the film.
Yes, according to News18 report, the creators of Don 3 have cast Ranveer Singh for the 3rd installment. The report also states that the casting change has already been informed by Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh also collaborated with Excel Entertainment.
A source close to News18 said: After the release of Shah Rukh, the creators of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name that could further Don’s legacy. And they finally focused on Ranveer. This pairing has paid off in the past and it will come as no surprise if the collaboration turns out to be another hit on the catwalks. We’ve been waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to the casting of Ranveers given that Shah Rukh won everyone over with his charismatic portrayal of Don.
The source further revealed, The public is eagerly awaiting the announcement. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house plans to release it soon.
